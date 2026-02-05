CNN Host Astonished by Voters’ ‘Slap in the Face’ to Trump in New Polls

× Expand Official White House Photo by Molly Riley via Wikimedia Commons Donald Trump - January 2026 Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Jan. 30, 2026)

CNN's Sara Sidner was astonished by new polling that shows a deepening mistrust for President Donald Trump's commitment to democracy.

The 79-year-old president proposed that Republicans nationalize and take over elections in at least 15 states, just days after the FBI and his spy chief Tulsi Gabbard raided a Georgia election facility seeking evidence of 2020 election fraud that has been repeatedly debunked, and data analyst Harry Enten told "CNN News Central" that voters don't trust his intentions.

"They trust him about as much as they trust him to be modest," Enten said. "I mean, just take a look at these numbers right here. I think this gives the game away. Trump committed to free and fair elections, this is among all adults. What you see is just 43 percent of Americans actually do believe that Donald Trump is committed to free and fair elections. The clear majority, 56 percent, say no, no, no, no. They do not believe that Donald Trump is committed to free and fair elections.

"I will note it is the opposite for the Democratic Party, where you see the majority of Americans believe the Democratic Party is committed to free and fair elections," he added, "but they do not trust Donald Trump when it comes to his commitment to free and fair elections."

Trump has claimed for years that fraud cost him the 2020 election to Joe Biden, although numerous courts and independent investigations have found otherwise, and he was indicted in federal court and in Georgia for his efforts to overturn that loss and remain in power.

"So you see this majority right here who say that Donald Trump is not committed to free and fair elections, and among independents it is even worse," Enten said. "Take a look here: This is a group that Donald Trump has really been struggling with, and when it comes to his commitment to free and fair elections, they absolutely believe he is not. We're talking about two in three independents say no, Donald Trump is not committed to free and fair elections. We're talking about just a third, just a third of independents believe that Donald Trump is committed to free and fair elections.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

"They will view his current comments very negatively, and this, of course, just builds upon their continuing distrust and their deepening distrust of Donald Trump when it comes to his job for the president overall, and specifically to this question when it comes to his commitment to free and fair elections," Enten added.

Sidner was stunned by the poll's findings.

"If that number doesn't slap you in the face, I don't know what will," she said.