Data Center Detectives: A Free Scavenger Hunt Against Big Tech

Expand The Working Majority poster

This Sunday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m., The Working Majority (TWM) is hosting Data Center Detectives, a free scavenger hunt through Walker’s Point and the Third Ward to find the culprit behind Wisconsin’s stolen water, power and tax dollars—Mr. V. The hunt starts at Boone & Crockett (818 S. Water St.) and will have food, prizes, music and a Packers-Lions watch party. Folks may register here.

“We went on a 10-stop listening tour this summer across the state to talk to Wisconsinites about their top economic concerns, and data centers and AI always came up,” TWM founder Pete Sarkoviak says. He started the organization in 2025 to unite working-class people around shared economic interests. “Data centers are a new and fast-moving issue that people are very concerned about and want to better understand.”

Scavenger hunt participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and can work solo or in teams of up to eight. Each site will include information about the environmental, economic and social implications of AI data centers as well as how communities can organize against their construction. These massive facilities have been proposed in many smaller cities and towns across the state including Port Washington, Janesville, Beaver Dam, Kenosha and others. While a number of municipalities have dismissed or passed moratoriums, others are already in the process of building them. “We've started connecting with local towns across the state to hear what's happening in their communities and how we can support them,” Sarkoviak adds.