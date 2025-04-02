Democracy Won in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo Via Judge Crawford for Supreme Court - crawfordforwi.com Susan Crawford

Musk may be smart in some technical fields, but when it comes to the bigger picture and humanity, he is a total fool. He has no idea how a democracy really works, and why a democracy is important. He lies and lies and calls it “free speech”. He enjoys seeing honorable public employees lose their jobs especially those whose work helps veterans, lower income people and the elderly.

Like Trump, it is only about money. Musk has made a fortune from American taxpayers as he got billions of our taxpayer dollars in contracts for his private businesses. He bought Trump’s election, but he couldn’t buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. Musk has a couple of cases coming before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and he thought he could buy a victory in the Supreme Court if he could put his boy on the court. Sorry Elon, you wasted $20 million. Maybe it’s time the US government consider deporting you back to South Africa.