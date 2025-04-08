Dems Launch Investigation into $15B of NASA Cash Being Funneled into Musk Company

× Expand Photo by Sundry Photography - Getty Images SpaceX Headquarters SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Democrats are investigating if Elon Musk' SpaceX is benefiting from his position at DOGE.

Axios exclusively reported Monday that Reps Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) and Gerry Connolly (D-VA) wrote to NASA's Chief Legal Officer, Iris Lan, about how NASA is ensuring Musk isn't exploiting the agency to enrich himself.

The letter comes after the Washington Post reported last month that Musk and his companies received $38 Billion in government contracts, loans and subsidies, with $15 billion being paid to SpaceX by NASA.

SpaceX declined to comment to the Washington Post and Axios.

The Congressional members are asking NASA to outline steps being taken to prevent Musk from accessing crucial information which could give the billionaire an advantage.

Since President Trump took office SpaceX is slated to receive $525 Million in funding—despite numerous safety violations from the Federal Aviation Authority.