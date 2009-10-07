Doyle’s Dough to Boost Democrats?

Gov. Jim Doyle’s $2 million campaign war chest could play a big role in the 2010 race for governor, if he chooses to use it.

While Doyle can donate only limited amounts to candidates or a political party committee, the sky’s the limit for his contributions to a political action committee (PAC). So, if Doyle decided to give a big boost to his fellow Democrats, he could do so by channeling all of his campaign cash to one or more allied PACs. Those PACs would then be able to use those funds to build support for favored candidatesor bash their opponents.

While PACs can engage in political activities, the catch is that Doyle and the PACs would not be able to coordinate their messages with the candidates. But if the money is used strategically, it could have a significant impact on the race.

This is how former state Sen. Roger Breske closed out his campaign account when he was appointed state commissioner of railroads in 2008. He gave his $76,000 balance to the Keep Our North Strong PAC, which promoted candidates in northern Wisconsin, including Democrat Jim Holperin, who won Breske’s seat.

The state Government Accountability Board (GAB) investigated the PAC and, since there was no evidence of coordination between Holperin, Breske or the PAC, found it to be legal.

Doyle could follow that model in 2010. He would first need to convert his campaign fund to a PAC and register with the state GAB. Then, as a PAC, it could make unlimited transfers to other PACs, though the transfers would have to be reported to the GAB. These PACs, for example, could buy advertising promoting a candidate or criticizing an opponent of the preferred candidate as long as the campaign in question is not involved.

Doyle’s Other Options

Doyle does have other options. In addition to contributing to candidates and committees, Doyle could return some or all of the money to donors or make nonpolitical charitable contributions. But he is barred from using the money for his personal use or for a campaign for federal office.

“He can do a combination of things,” said Madison attorney Mike Wittenwyler, who specializes in political law. “He doesn’t have to do one thing. He can give some to a charity, some to donors who ask for it, and then create a PAC.”

Then again, Doyle doesn’t have to do anything with his cash.

“He could sit on it,” Wittenwyler said. But campaign spending by outside groups could be decisive in the 2010 gubernatorial race, which is expected to be an expensive one that attracts money from across the country. Mike McCabe, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC), said that it’s reasonable to expect that up to $40 million will be spent on the governor’s race.

Much of those millions will likely come from outside groups, and not the candidates themselves.

Back in 1998, Gov. Tommy Thompson’s last race, $8 million was spent on the campaign$7 million by Thompson and $1 million by Ed Garvey and Barbara Lawton. There was no “special issue ad” spending in 1998, the WDC found. In 2002, $19 million was spent by the gubernatorial candidates and about $3 million was spent by special interest groups.

In 2006’s race between Doyle and Mark Green, overall campaign spending rose to $32 million. The candidates spent $19.8 million, while the rest came from outside groups.

McCabe said he expects spending to increase in 2010.

“Will one candidate be able to raise $10 million?” McCabe said. “I don’t know if anyone can match Doyle’s fund-raising prowess, but it’s been done before and this is an open seat and money tends to flow to those open races. I wouldn’t doubt it a bit.”