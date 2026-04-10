'Dynamite': James Carville’s Shocking Prediction — and Warning of Terrifying Trump Reaction

× Expand Photo by Office of Speaker Mike Johnson Donald Trump with Republican House leadership (2026) Donald Trump with Republican House leadership (March 9, 2026)

A wildcard strategy from Donald Trump in the lead-up to the midterm elections will not work, according to political strategist James Carville.

Carville, who has worked as a longtime Democratic Party strategist, believes Trump will likely ruin what little chance the Republican Party has of maintaining its majority in the House of Representatives. Not only will the Democratic Party win the House and Senate, according to Carville, but the GOP will have a disastrous time at the polls.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Carville said he believes the Dems will find themselves with major gains over the GOP. "I mean, I’m talking about eight Senate seats or something like that. But if you look at where we are at this moment, I don’t know how a person could honestly draw another conclusion… Right now, all of the evidence would have pointed to 55.”

Whether the Democratic Party turns out so well come November is yet to be seen, but Carville believes there is reason to be confident.

But he warned Trump knows it, and is likely to react furiously in an effort to stop it — possibly seizing ballots and putting federal forces on the streets.

"He’s just literally playing with more than dynamite here," he said. "He’s playing with napalm. And what really keeps me up at night is that he tries this, and then there’s some flashpoint, there’s some incident.

"And the next thing you know—and of course that’s exactly what he wants—so then he can claim, ‘It’s too violent out there, I’m playing harsh.’”

Trump's tactics leading up to the election could be bolstered by close ally Steve Bannon, with Carville suggesting the former White House Chief Strategist is sounding out possible strategies involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at polling booths.

He said, "Bannon knows—and even Trump in his own primitive way knows—the Republican Party will get slaughtered in November. So he’s trying to lay the groundwork to have something like this.

What they do know, what scares me, is they can’t have a free and fair election. That is a disaster for them. They know that. They’re going to do everything they can to stop it... That’s where we are. And expect the worst. Expect the worst.”