Election 2012: Vote for Gwen Moore for U.S. Congress

We are endorsing Congresswoman Gwen Moore for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moore has a thorough knowledge of her constituents’ needs and, even better, delivers for them. Moore had a vital role in helping the Milwaukee County Transit System secure more funding and is an unwavering supporter of policies that help women reach their true potential, whether it’s accessing affordable health care or combating domestic violence. Moore has also been a progressive voice in Congress for larger issues facing the nation, such as Wall Street regulation, the Affordable Care Act, Pell grants and veterans’ issues.

We believe that Gwen Moore remembers the concerns of Milwaukee when taking positions on tough issues. She has earned another term in Congress.