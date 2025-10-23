Elmer Moore, Jr., CEO of Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Elmer Moore, Jr, CEO & Executive Director, WHEDA

For years, Wisconsin’s housing shortage lingered in the background, a slow-moving problem many hoped would fix itself. But in the last decade, the quiet shortage turned into a crisis. Families starting out, retirees hoping to downsize, and workers chasing jobs in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay now find themselves bidding against each other for too few homes. The competition drives prices higher. Some counties have seen values climb close to 50 percent in just five years while affordable rentals vanish as landlords renovate and chase bigger returns.

The crunch isn’t just a city story. In small towns and farm country, aging homes sit vacant or fall apart, while new construction often caters to seasonal visitors or wealthier buyers. In tourist hubs, lake cabins and cottages are more likely to end up as short-term rentals than steady housing for the teacher, health worker, or mechanic who keeps the community running.

Unstable housing can create ripple effects that spread through classrooms, workplaces, and even hospitals. In a state that prides itself on attainable, down-to-earth living, the notion that housing has slipped into luxury status feels unsettling and deeply personal. Yet it’s a reality shaping Wisconsin’s future.

That’s where the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, better known as WHEDA, steps in. Recently, I had a conversation with its CEO and Executive Director, Elmer Moore, Jr. He’s not only steeped in the details of Wisconsin’s housing landscape, but he carries an energy and optimism that suggests solutions may be within reach.

Tell me about your background, parents, communities, schools, and your career.

I was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. My father was a city police detective. He passed away when I was 12. My mother ran a nonprofit, Northwest Baltimore Youth Services, which offered counseling and other services for Baltimore youth. When I was 14 or 15, my stepfather entered our lives. He was a pharmacist by training but also ran a federally qualified community health center. I have five older sisters and three older brothers from my mother and father. From my mother and stepfather, I have two younger sisters and two more older brothers, and also an older sister.

Thirteen siblings. Quite the family. What about your schooling?

I went to a fantastic and diverse elementary school, Roland Park Elementary, the platonic ideal of middle-and working-class America. One girl’s father was the president of a bank, while other kids got free government lunches. Another kid was a Russian immigrant, and another from Sri Lanka. I met kids from all walks of life.

Where did you go to high school?

A Jesuit high school where I learned that humans exist to be of service to one another, brothers and sisters for others. Then, I went to Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I studied art and dance. After college, I moved to New York City to become a famous actor, dancer and musician. I appeared in a few films and also worked professionally as a modern dancer. When 9/11 happened, the Twin Towers destruction, my girlfriend and now wife, Nicole, and I moved to Maine. From 2004 to 2011, I worked at Bowdoin College where I eventually became the associate dean of admissions. We were interested in multicultural recruitment. That is when I found my life purpose, being of service to young people at pivotal time in their lives.

How did you end up in Milwaukee?

After Bowdoin, I went to New York and got an MBA from Columbia Business School. In 2013, I moved to Milwaukee to be the director of business development for Allen Edmonds, the shoe company.

You entered the private sector. That had to be a big change.

I learned that one of the most important factors that dictate how we design life for people is money. Generally, the private sector has more control than the public sector over how we experience society. Allen Edmunds was doing amazing things for its employees and their families. After the company was sold, I worked as a consultant for the Greater Milwaukee Committee on a new strategy called Scale Up Milwaukee.

What exactly is Scale Up Milwaukee?

The idea, by Dan Eisenberg in 2013, was to give greater investment into existing businesses. For example, family and small businesses that are doing great work, hiring people and contributing to our economy. Sometimes, they don’t know how to get to the next step toward growth, for instance, how to create a great relationship with a bank or lender. Over time, Scale Up Milwaukee helped these businesses create thousands of jobs for employees.

What exactly is WHEDA and what does it do?

Thank you for asking that question. WHEDA does four things. One, we offer mortgages to people with low to moderate income, about 3,000 mortgages a year. Since 1972, through WHEDA mortgages, we have helped 142,000 people buy their homes. Two, we administer state and federal housing tax credits. That makes it possible for private developers to build or purchase rental apartments, which they can offer at reduced rents from the high market rents. Third, we kind of act like a bank and help finance those same developments. Fourth, we have a compliance function where we act like the long arm of HUD (federal Housing and Urban Development). Essentially, we make sure quality standards and practices are in place in buildings with housing tax credits or WHEDA financing.

To simplify, am I correct that WHEDA helps residents have affordable places to live in this housing crisis?

That is our motivating action. We believe that everyone in Wisconsin should have a decent place to call home.

WHEDA sells taxable and tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to fund below-market interest rate loans for homebuyers, housing developers, businesses, and even agricultural development. Where do you obtain these bonds to sell?

To be clear, a bond allows an investor to provide funds for WHEDA to create loans, and the investor is looking for a good interest rate that the loan generates. Because of the Federal tax-exemption, WHEDA is able to generate bonds on which the investor does not have to pay taxes on his interest earnings. These are like municipal bonds.

Let’s say I am an investor, and I like the return on these municipal bonds. How do I purchase them?

You would go through your broker or banker, who would have a list of municipal and non-taxable bonds. WHEDA has investment banking partners, and they market our bonds. The investment banks take our bonds to the capital market. We bond multi-family buildings and also single-family mortgage loans.

Kind of like a private business.

In many ways, it is. In 1986, the federal low-income housing tax program passed Congress under the Reagan administration, and this has been one of the best private/public partnership programs in American history.

Revenues from the interest on loans and investments and also servicing fees are used to support WHEDA’s operating costs and expenses. How is WHEDA funded?

First, we do not get general purpose revenue from the state. WHEDA is not a line item in the Governor’s budget. WHEDA is self-supporting through income on the investments and mortgages we offer. The money we generate from interest we turn around and use to support down payment programs.

Why are you not a line item in the Governor’s budget?

We are an independently rated agency from Moody’s and other ratings services. Our rating is separate from the state, which also has a high rating. But the Governor has a lot of influence because he determines who is on our board and who is the executive director. The Governor and I generally agree on most things.

I understand that you believe housing is a fundamental human need, one that is deeply connected to mental, physical, and financial well-being. Can you elaborate on this?

I try to communicate things that are plainly obvious. One of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is a reminder of the basic need of shelter and security. This gives people emotional, psychological and mental security knowing that they have places to live day to day. If you focus only on your individual wellbeing, you cannot operate in a communal society. I think if people have good places to live, that will lead them to autonomy and the welfare of their communities and neighborhoods. (pausing) I’d like to say I love America.

So do I. It’s a great country with all the ethnic variety.

Yes, we are a place for everyone.

WHEDA administers over $500 million in state funding for affordable housing options. Where is the source of those funds and how do you administer them?

In 2023, WHEDA got $525 million in the bipartisan workforce housing bill for four programs: One, Infrastructure Access, which allows borrowers in collaboration with municipalities to build roads and install utilities. Two, Restore Main Street allows for old buildings to be reinvigorated to support affordable housing and commercial. Three, Vacancy-to-Vitality allows old structures to be demolished to make way for new buildings. Around Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin, there are thousands of homes and buildings that are standing dead. Four, helping homeowners with repairs, allowing them to borrow up to $50,000 at 3% interest for repairs and improvements. That includes doors, windows and asbestos.

If I am a low-income resident of Wisconsin, how do I go about getting a mortgage through WHEDA?

Visit our website and look for a bank with whom we partner. We don’t lend to borrowers directly, but we partner through banks and mortgage brokers, well over 100.

But if I am a bank, why should I involve WHEDA with my home loan business?

We make it a worthwhile venture for banks to offer our product of home loans and down payment assistance loans. We are a public and private partnership.

Let’s say the bank’s typical homeowner mortgage rate is 6%. How can the bank make a profit if it lowers the rate to, say, 5 /1/2%?

WHEDA might offer a rate lower than what the bank can. The bank loan officer will show you a plethora of loan options including their own mortgages.

So if I choose the WHEDA mortgage, who am I making my monthly payments to?

WHEDA. You write a check to WHEDA each month.

I read that in 2024, WHEDA achieved a 52-year record high for WHEDA first-time homebuyer mortgages to help over 2,600 individuals and families. As a first-time home buyer, why should I get my mortgage through WHEDA vs a traditional lender like a bank or a credit union?

WHEDA might have an interest rate that is a bit lower, but mainly it’s because we are an involved lender. Our policies make sure people can stay in their homes. For every 1,000 WHEDA mortgages, only around 0.4% go into foreclosure. Our purpose is to get people into housing and have them thrive.

I recently did a story on HACM, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. HACM oversees more than 5,200 units of affordable housing, including 4,300 subsidized units across 22 developments, along with nearly 400 scattered-site homes. Are you involved in any way with HACM?

We have a compliance function with HACM through HUD, the federal Housing & Urban Development department. We go into HACM buildings and offices to make sure they are performing to quality specifications. If a HACM resident files a complaint about housing conditions, WHEDA often goes in to check out those conditions. HUD hires us. We’ve also made loans to HACM when they are building new developments.

Anything more you’d like to contribute?

One final comment. WHEDA is very complex work, and our 215 employees do their jobs with remarkable passion, which makes WHEDA easy to work with. I am very proud of my people.