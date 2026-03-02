'End of MAGA': Trump's Attack on Iran Sets off Revolt Among Angry Supporters

× Expand Official White House photo by Daniel Torok - Wikimedia Commons Donald Trump oversees Operation Epic Fury (2026) President Donald J. Trump oversees Operation Epic Fury at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 28, 2026.

A decision by Donald Trump to launch an assault on Iran with the help of Israel has set off a firestorm among longtime supporters who helped propel him to a second term based, in part, on his promise of no foreign military interventions.

In the wee hours of the night in the US, jets pounded Tehran, with smoke being seen near the presidential palace.

The New York Times reported, “The American-led attack appeared to herald a much broader regional crisis. Iranian news media reported that Iran had targeted at least four U.S. military bases across the Persian Gulf—including in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which said they had come under attack.”

On social media, the response among conservatives was condemnatory with a former House supporter of Trump declaring, “End of MAGA.”

Conservative podcaster Meghan McCain wrote, “Remember when every maga personality screamed at the top of their lungs that anyone with the last name McCain was a blood thirsty neocon warmonger who would bomb Iran and had no place in the Republican Party? Yea I didn’t forget that either.”

Gateway Pundit writer Cassandra MacDonald reposted a post from the late Charlie Kirk who had written, after an earlier attack, “This is insane. Regime change will result in a bloody civil war, killing hundreds of thousands and creating another massive Muslim refugee crisis. Topping a leader is NEVER as easy you think. It almost always results in further involvement, a civil war, and chaos. Resist this!”

Trump ally Andrew Tate was even more blunt, writing, “NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR,” before adding, “War transfers wealth from the working class to the banking class. So does fraud and inflation. The working class man simply cant catch a break and is endlessly wrecked. This is The Matrix—extraction from the populace to feed a machine minded host. Heartless.”

A day before the assault, Ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) predicted the attack and added it to her list of Trump betrayals by posting a clip of Trump previously railing against wars and then writing, “This is the Trump I supported, the man who called out the truth about the WMD in Iraq and declared NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. Now for some unknown reason, Trump has joined the neocons and will soon go to war against Iran with the same BS excuses. End of MAGA.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

On Saturday, Taylor Greene added, “I did not campaign for this. I did not donate money for this. I did not vote for this, in elections or Congress. This is heartbreaking and tragic. And how many more innocent will die? What about our own military? This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be. Shame!”

“Hold our country in prayer right now. Hold our service members and their families in prayer right now. Hold the innocent people of Iran in prayer right now,” lamented Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), an Air Force veteran. One of her followers wrote, “I’m afraid GOP is going to lose the senate as well because of this war.”

Conservative pundit Matt Lewis chipped in, “I was told that if I didn’t vote for Trump, we’d keep doing these forever wars. And they were right …?”

“I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. You can change your mind when new information is presented to you. I did that well before the 2024 election. When he lied about DeSantis and bragged about Warp Speed, I knew I was out. Now he is starting a very dangerous war. It's not too late to withdraw your support of a President who has betrayed the American people,” accused Nicholas J. Stelzner.