Endorsements for the April Wisconsin Election

Judge Susan Crawford for Wisconsin State Supreme Court

The Shepherd Express gives its strongest endorsement of Judge Susan Crawford for the state supreme court. She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s honest and she will follow the state constitution even when it conflicts with her personal opinions. That is what we want in a state supreme court justice.

Judge Crawford has been a very successful prosecutor for almost a decade and a highly respected circuit court judge for seven years. Her focus throughout her career has been to keep our citizens safe in their communities and in their homes. She is also focused on protecting our democracy by her strict interpretations of our state constitution and the rule of law. Her opponent cannot honestly say that.

Wisconsin had gone through a tough 13-year history with extremist lawmakers in their gerrymandered districts controlling both chambers of our legislature and the questionable supreme court majority that continually tried to push Wisconsin back decades. Two years ago, that changed when the state supreme court finally got a majority that respects our state constitution. Ruling that our state legislative districts were unconstitutional, as most legal scholars pointed out for years, Wisconsin finally got fair district maps. Fair districts in a state that votes close to 50/50 means that legislators now must try to fairly represent all their constituents, not just one party. That is how honest government works.

This election is important because the candidates are so different and there are several important issues that affect our daily lives. Each candidate’s legal history will indicate how they might rule.

Abortion: The question is whether Wisconsin is going to live under an 1849 law that bans abortion without exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother. Crawford supports a woman’s right to control her body. Her opponent, Brad Schimel supports extreme anti-abortion positions.

Keeping Wisconsinites Safe and Sentencing the Bad Actors: Contrary to the false ads from the Schimel campaign, Crawford has dealt with some of the most serious and violent criminals in her courtroom and sent these violent criminals to prison. Schimel talks the “tough on criminals” talk, but he strongly supported pardoning the violent criminals who were convicted by juries of their peers for attacking over 140 police officers, who were just doing their jobs, at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Perhaps one of the most serious actions—or lack of action—was the fact that when Schimel was Wisconsin Attorney General for one term, he let over 6,000 sexual assault kits sit untested for over two years depriving women, who had been raped, from having a chance for their day in court and for seeing their perpetrators sent to prison. Not surprisingly, Schimel was defeated as attorney general in his first attempt at re-election.

Some have raised questions regarding an apparent relationship between Schimel’s administration of justice and campaign contributions. When he was attorney general, he refused to join the opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma by a bipartisan group of 15 attorneys general. By the way, he was the only Wisconsin elected official to accept campaign money from Purdue Pharma. Also, as district attorney, Schimel gave an amazingly lenient plea deal to a man caught with thousands of images of child porn, including images of children as young as six years old, after the sex predator’s lawyer gave substantial money to Schimel’s campaign.

Fundraising: The Wisconsin code of ethics for judicial candidates clearly states that judicial candidates cannot directly solicit campaign contributions. Schimel has bragged about violating the code of ethics when he says, “I have to invest in knee pads” as he begs the millionaire and billionaires for money, even naming one of the Wisconsin billionaires.

Honesty and Decency: Beside Schimel’s campaign providing a lot of nasty misinformation about his opponent Judge Crawford, his campaign digitally altered a photo of her in one of his ads. Schimel’s campaign admitted to doing such a nasty thing. They claimed they did it themselves without the help of AI since not disclosing the use of AI distorted pictures in campaign material is now a state crime.

Democracy and Treason: Today when the news headlines discuss the possibility of a constitutional crisis where the executive branch refuses to obey the decisions of the courts, Schimel has made his position clear. Last July at a campaign meet and greet in Adams County, he was recorded saying that a “Bloody Revolution” may be needed to get “freedom” back. Schimel is too extreme for Wisconsin.

Please Vote for Susan Crawford for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Jeff Wright for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Unfortunately, our publication had to be at the printer by February 17 and the primary was February 18. As we send this to the printer, we have no idea who will get though the primary election. If Jeff Wright did not survive the primary, please check our website the following week for a new endorsement for the general election on April 2.

Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorsed Jeff Wright for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jeff Wright was born and raised in Stevens Point by two public school teachers. He started his career as a social studies teacher, a Disney’s American Teacher Award Honoree, a high school principal in a tough inner-city Chicago high school and is currently the Superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District where last year he was named the “2024 Administrator of the Year” by Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance.

Wright has nine years of experience working in urban education in Chicago and 13 years of experience in rural education in Wisconsin. Our Wisconsin history has clearly shown that the most successful State Superintendents of Public Instruction rose through the ranks as teacher, principle and then superintendent.

A part of Wright’s success is that he understands that excellent education policy and politics do not mix well. The Sauk Prairie school system is in one the most purple counties in Wisconsin and Wright is supported by school board members who span the political spectrum. He understands that it’s all about the children and education, not ideology. Also, as a school district superintendent, he understands budgets and holding down costs since Wisconsin relies much too heavily on property taxes to support schools.

We ask you to Vote for Jeff Wright for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.