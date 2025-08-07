Ex-Trump Insider Warns President About to 'Flip': 'Ketchup all Over the White House Walls'

× Expand Photo by Margo Martin via Wikimedia Commons Donald Trump with Press President Donald Trump on the tarmac with press before heading back to Washington D.C. (August 3, 2025)

Donald Trump is about to “flip” after his secret plan is exposed, according to a former associate of the president.

Trump's closest allies are quietly meeting at the residence of Vice President JD Vance, and Trump's former “trusted operative” Lev Parnas reports that the reason is to solidify a Jeffrey Epstein cover-up.

“My sources confirm: Trump’s inner circle is gathering at VP J.D. Vance’s residence to launch the next phase of Epstein narrative control—including edited tapes of Ghislaine Maxwell and Todd Blanche,” according to Parnas.

“Overnight, I received several phone calls from trusted sources—people inside the room—warning me about today’s meeting between Trump’s inner circle,” Parnas added. “Trump’s hierarchy is assembling in secret at the residence of Vice President J.D. Vance in Washington, D.C. Not for a policy summit. Not to serve the American people. No—this is about power, protection, and the ultimate erasure of Donald Trump’s involvement in one of the darkest scandals in modern history: Jeffrey Epstein.”

Parnas goes on to drop details about Republicans' purported secret weapon of distraction.

“I told you it was coming—and here it is: Trump has activated Comer. This is coordinated. Calculated. The subpoenas, the Oversight Committee drama, it’s all part of the show. And while the press focuses on the chaos, the real operation is happening behind closed doors—at J.D. Vance’s home,” Parnas wrote. "They think they can get away with it. They think the circus act Congressman James Comer is rolling out—waving around subpoenas and distractions—is enough to keep the public entertained while they try to pull off one of the biggest cover-ups in American history—erasing Trump from the Epstein files like he was never there."

Parnas claims in his conclusion that he's “risking everything to bring you this.”

“And when Trump sees this letter, he is going to flip. There’ll be ketchup all over the White House walls—because the truth is out. Because you have it. And because I won’t stop speaking it,” the ex-insider added. “Let me be crystal clear: they are scrubbing Trump out of the Epstein files. Blanche and Vance are laying the groundwork. The tapes are being doctored. The subpoenas are distractions. And all of this is to keep one man protected—no matter how many victims get erased in the process.”