FBI Arrests Milwaukee Judge Accused of Helping Immigrant Avoid ICE Agents

Federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge accused of trying to help an undocumented migrant avoid arrest.

Last week, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican immigrant accused of misdemeanor battery, and he then appeared April 18 before Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who FBI director Kash Patel alleged improperly aided the 30-year-old defendant, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction—fter evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” Patel posted on X, but later deleted it. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject—an illegal alien—to evade arrest."

Brady McCarron, a spokesman for U.S. Marshals Service, confirmed Dugan was arrested at about 8 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and was in federal custody.

Sources told the newspaper that ICE agents came to Dugan's courtroom the day Flores-Ruiz appeared, and the judge allegedly directed the defendant and his attorney to a side door in the courtroom and through a private hallway and into a public area.

Immigration agents have come to the courthouse three times in recent months with arrest warrants, and two people have been taken into custody by ICE agents in the courthouse hallways.