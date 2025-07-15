From Raves to Reels: Special Shows Only at Milwaukee Irish Fest

× Expand Photo by Elly Lucas Skerryvore Skerryvore

Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the shores of Lake Michigan August 14-17 for four days of music, dance, culture, and craic (that’s Irish for fun)! This year’s festival will feature special, one-of-a-kind programming you won’t find anywhere else. From anniversary concerts to collaborative showcases, here are some can't-miss shows happening exclusively at Irish Fest.

Skerryvore’s 20th Anniversary Show with Special Guests

Saturday, August 16, 9 p.m. - Skerryvore will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a special, one-of-a-kind performance at this year’s Irish Fest. Over the past two decades, the band has toured the world and formed close friendships with exceptional musicians—many of whom will join them on stage for this milestone show.

Special guests include the Howley Brothers and Enda Scahill of We Banjo 3, singer-songwriter Emma Langford, and Dermot Sheedy from Hermitage Green. The show will also incorporate Milwaukee-based groups like the Trinity Irish Dancers and the Celtic Nations Pipes and Drums.

Rounding out the lineup, former world champion snare drummer Grant Cassidy and longtime friends The Red Hot Chilli Pipers—whose connection to Skerryvore spans 18 years—will help make the evening unforgettable.

Milwaukee Together: An Irish Dance Showcase

Thursday, August 14, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 17, 4:30 p.m. - For the very first time, all eight Milwaukee Irish dance schools join together for a showcase like you've never seen before.

Witness the history of Irish dance told through the art form itself, be in awe at the Milwaukee World Qualifiers Showcase, and clap along to the grand finale while seeing bits from all of Milwaukee's dance community.

The dance pieces are choreographed and performed by instructors and dancers from the following schools:

Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Milwaukee Together - An Irish Dance Showcase

Beglan Irish Dance Academy

Bellator Academy of Irish Dance

Cashel Academy of Irish Dance

Glencastle Irish Dancers

Kinsella Irish Dance School

McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance

Milwaukee Irish Dance

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

In the Key of Tradition

Saturday, August 16, 12:15 p.m. - Featuring performances and personal insights from acclaimed Irish flute player Michael McGoldrick, Joanie Madden, Connor Crimmins, Caitlin Donnelly, Asher Gray, and Brett Lipshutz, the evening blends live music with stories and reflections from each artist.

Trad Rave Irish Dance Party with SuperCéilí

Thursday, August 14, 7 p.m. - Irish Fest is kicking off Thursday's Grand Preview Night with a Trad Rave Irish Dance Party. SuperCéilí mixes traditional tunes with electronic and pop dance hits to create the ultimate Irish dance party.

Secure your tickets today at IrishFest.com/tickets and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable performances—only at Milwaukee Irish Fest!