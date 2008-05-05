GAS TAX VOTE GIMMICK???

Regardless, whether we think $30 saved in Federal Tax Reduction between Memorial Day and Labor Day,this year, is a big deal ornot, has anyone challenged Hillary Clinton and John McCain as how they plan toaccomplish the tax break by MEMORIAL DAY? Nether oneis president. Do they plan to drop all work on the election, go back to Congressto get the bill through and get President Bush to sign itby May 26, 2008. Let's get real. This is a gimmick to get the uniformed tovote for them.

Colin J. N. Chauret

Colonel, USAF Retired