Greenfield's Ambitious Plans for the Future

Photo credit: City of Greenfield Konkel Park hosts a weekly concert series in the summer called "Brews and Bites" at The AMP, the park's amphitheater.

Originally known as Kinnickinnic, the city of Greenfield escaped annexation by Milwaukee and is now Milwaukee’s third-largest suburb. It’s home to a diverse mix of businesses and housing, with ambitious plans for future growth and redevelopment.

Greenfield Second District Alderman and former city police officer Bruce Bailey notes that, in the last few decades, Greenfield has become more urban than rural, although it still maintains the charm of a small community. 2010 census data puts the city’s population at about 37,000. With a median home value of around $189,000 according to zillow.com, Greenfield is relatively affordable compared to other Milwaukee suburbs. “You’ve got nice, quiet subdivisions, and we’re home to restaurants and shopping,” Bailey says. “We still have the suburban atmosphere but are close to the benefits of a big city.”

Over the years, the city of Greenfield has achieved a reputation as a business-friendly community, evidenced by residential-commercial developments like the $200 million 84 South, which opened about two years ago on 84th Street and Layton Avenue. The large-scale development includes upscale apartments and multiple businesses and restaurants, including Fresh Thyme, Steinhafels, Café Zupas, Portillos and Kohl’s, which relocated from Southridge Mall. 84 South also contains an Aurora Health Center.

Greenfield Mayor and longtime resident Michael Neitzke, who took office in 2005, says that Layton Avenue has been revitalized in the last 15 years with the additions of 84 South, Konkel Park and the city’s library, which was built about a decade ago. However, the revitalization process is ongoing. “We will continue to see new and improved things on Layton Avenue in the future,” Neitzke says.

Not unlike many shopping malls, Southridge—Wisconsin’s largest at 1.2 million square feet and for a longtime Greenfield’s retail anchor—has seen drastic changes during the past decade. Despite a $50 million redevelopment in 2012, Southridge lost Boston Store and Sears. Macy’s remains, however, and smaller stores are moving in to fill the gap, including Golf Galaxy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and TJ Maxx.

Location, Location, Location

Bordering Milwaukee, Greenfield is conveniently located next to an extensive freeway system with connections to several other suburban locations, Downtown Milwaukee and Chicago. Greenfield boasts a wide variety of new and established businesses and restaurants, including Half Price Books, Music Go Round, El Beso Restaurante and Cantina, Genesis Jewelers, The Board Game Barrister and Stan’s Fit for Your Feet.

Jim Sajdak, owner and president of Stan’s (a company founded by his father, Stan Sajdak, in 1950 in a storefront on Milwaukee’s South Side), enjoys being a part of the Greenfield business community. “I think the city of Greenfield is very retail friendly and business positive,” he says. Stan’s, which also has locations in Brookfield and Glendale, moved to its current 74th Street location in the early 2000s. “We like the area a lot because of its location and visibility. We feel great about doing business here,” Sajdak says, adding that the city’s new chamber of commerce, of which he is a board member, is equally focused on business and community.

The Greenfield Common Council is also responsive to the needs of business owners. “We are all passionate about the city and trying to make it better,” says Neitzke. Greenfield is big on parks, gardens and green space. Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., has become the site for many activities, including a farmers market Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October, it’s an event which, according to Neitzke, draws up to 4,000 visitors each week.

Jansen Fest (celebrating Greenfield native and famed speedskater Dan Jansen) is held every Memorial Day weekend. Nearby Whitnall Park (technically in Franklin and Hales Corners) features a gorgeous botanical garden, permanent beer garden, summer concerts and hiking and biking trails. Konkel Park, meanwhile, hosts “Brews and Bites,” a free outdoor summer concert series, in The AMP—the park’s recently built amphitheater. Konkel’s amenities have expanded to include walking trails, a concessions area and a new pavilion with restrooms. The city hopes to add a permanent beer garden in the future.

Greenfield has also entered into an agreement with the City of Milwaukee to take over maintenance and operations of Kulwicki Park, 10777 W. Coldspring Road. Neitzke notes that a city with vibrant parks tends to attract more developers.

For more than 25 years, the Greenfield Beautification Committee, founded by director Joan Stevens, has enhanced the city’s image by planting trees and flowers throughout the community, as well as decorating for the winter holidays. Each year, the city hosts an Arbor Day celebration in spring, in which volunteers pick up litter in the Konkel Park area. In the past, the committee has sponsored the Landscape Award Contest for businesses and homes. It also organizes annual tours of renowned gardener Will Radler’s Botanic Gardens and Rosarium, 10020 W. Meadow Drive.

Radler, developer of the trademarked Knock-Out Roses, is happy to open his estate to visitors: two acres of garden, gorgeous plants and ponds with waterfalls and tame goldfish. Tours will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 (for more information, visit gbcinfo.org). Other outdoor events include the Sunday, July 21, Armenian Fest at 7825 W. Layton Ave.

In addition to parks and green space, Neitzke says, Greenfield is “working to make this city more walkable and rideable” by adding bike trails. In the coming years, the city hopes to implement redevelopment in several areas, including Spring Mall on 76th Street and Coldspring Avenue, as well as the area around 84th Street and Loomis Road, while still maintaining attractive residential areas.

“I think there are real opportunities coming to fruition. We’ve been working on this a very long time,” Neitzke says. “[As mayor], my only goal is making the city better.”

“We’re really doing a lot. The city has really moved forward in the last 10 years,” Bailey adds.