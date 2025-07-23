'Haven't Seen Him Since': MSNBC Host Notes 'Angry' Trump has Disappeared

× Expand Official White House Photo by Molly Riley - Wikimedia Commons Donald Trump President Donald Trump attends an event promoting his Administration’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill Act”, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in the East Room of the White House.

President Donald Trump is flailing as he tries to turn the page on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but he's apparently been hiding from reporters since a damaging report broke last week.

The president sued Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal reporters for $10 billion after the newspaper published a report on a birthday letter he'd written to the disgraced financier in 2003, but MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire said Trump has kept a low profile since the story was reported.

“It's been a rare stretch here,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “He has not taken a question from the media in a number of days, and, look, for all of the criticisms one can level at President Trump, he's extremely accessible to the press. He is. But he has not taken a single question from the press since the Wall Street Journal broke the story about the birthday letter he allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein that came out Thursday night.

“We haven't seen him since, but we've heard from him quite a bit on Truth Social, and it does sound, I'm told from aides, that he has been angry about some of the coverage,” Lemire added. "He is trying to change the subject. We do expect that he'll have some public events today, he'll probably take some questions. We'll see where the story goes from here."

Host Joe Scarborough chuckled at Lemire's mention of the president's posting on Truth Social, where he has posted AI-generated videos of Barack Obama getting arrested, demanded pro sports teams to return to derogatory nicknames and lobbed attacks at a wide range of targets.

“The New York Times [is] reporting this morning pretty much what everybody in Washington and New York, anybody that followed politics, have concluded, and that is Donald Trump is throwing everything at the wall,” Scarborough said. “Now you can say he's doing it to distract from Epstein, you can say he's doing it to distract from whatever. But there is no doubt he's throwing everything at the wall, from football names to Barack Obama to you name it.”

Hunter Biden returned to the news cycle Monday with a profane interview about his father's exit from the 2024 presidential race, and Lemire said that would give Trump another topic to exploit.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“Yeah, it's only a matter of time, probably, before President Trump weighs in on that Hunter Biden interview, because it seems like there's not a topic out of his reach at the moment,” Lemire said.

Watch the video below or at this link.