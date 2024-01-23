Historic Third Ward Nominated for "Best Arts District" in USA Today Awards

× Expand Photo Via Historic Third Ward - Facebook Historic Third Ward

Milwaukee residents are urged to cast their votes as the Historic Third Ward receives yet another nomination for "Best Arts District" in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The award recognizes arts districts that contribute to the cultural enrichment of their cities and attract visitors seeking inspiring experiences.

Known for transforming a warehouse district into a vibrant cultural hub, the Historic Third Ward offers eateries, boutiques, theater and art. Local and visiting communities alike have applauded the district's revival, making it a focal point for those looking to immerse themselves in Milwaukee.

The neighborhood boasts several key attractions, including the award-winning Third Ward Riverwalk and the nationally acclaimed Milwaukee Public Market. These landmarks add to the Historic Third Ward, creating an environment that captivates both residents and tourists.

From Gallery Night MKE and the Third Ward Art Festival to numerous art galleries, world-class performing arts venues and institutions like the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Edessa School of Fashion and MARN Art + Culture Hub, the Historic Third Ward dedicates its space to nurturing and celebrating art and culture daily.

Voting is open to the public, with participants allowed to cast their votes once per day until the polls close on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The winning district is scheduled to be announced on Friday, March 1, 2024. Milwaukee residents and supporters of the Historic Third Ward are encouraged to participate and show their pride.

To cast your vote, visit: Historic Third Ward - Best Arts District 2024.