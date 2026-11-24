× Expand Photo courtesy of Interchange Food Pantry Interchange Food Pantry volunteers sort donations Interchange Food Pantry volunteers sort donations.

Across Milwaukee, food pantries, nonprofits and volunteers are working together to prepare thousands of Thanksgiving meals for local families as rising housing and grocery costs push more residents to seek food assistance.

Across Milwaukee, food pantries, nonprofits and volunteers are working behind the scenes to make sure local families have Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

From sorting donated groceries in warehouses to packing fresh produce and turkeys in pantry basements, community groups are preparing thousands of holiday meals for residents facing high living costs.

At Interchange Food Pantry, Executive Director George Neureuther said the organization is preparing its fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway for 1,400 Milwaukee households.

The pantry distributed 700 meal packages at its Downtown location at 130 E. Juneau Ave. and 700 packages at the Quality of Life Center at 1530 W. Atkinson Ave., in partnership with St. Mark AME Church, over its giveaway weekend on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Each household received a turkey, traditional holiday trimmings and 15 pounds of fresh produce.

Neureuther, 70, said Interchange purchases the turkeys, produce and side items rather than relying only on donated goods so every family gets the same items. "We feel it still needs to be, it's comfort food plus that adding of healthy choices too," Neureuther said.

The Thanksgiving giveaway did not count toward a family's regular once-a-month pantry visit.

Rising Need Across the City

The holiday push comes as food assistance organizations across Milwaukee report growing demand. Matt King, CEO of Hunger Task Force, said the organization supports a local network of food pantries and meal programs that feeds more than 60,000 people every month.

Over the past three years, King said, Hunger Task Force has seen a 50% increase in people seeking food assistance. Nearly 20% of visitors over the past year were first-time guests.

King said rising housing costs and stagnant wages are forcing families into difficult choices. "People are really struggling to make ends meet and making typical choices, you know, for their families, you know, to keep a roof over their kid's head, and skip meals," King said.

Interchange has seen a similar jump in demand.

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Neureuther said the pantry served about 13,000 guests in 2019, jumped to 35,000 in 2020 and reached close to 65,000 guests around 2023. Higher costs for food, fuel and utilities also affect pantry budgets.

Neureuther said Interchange spends nearly $75,000 to put on the Thanksgiving giveaway, which limits how many households it can serve. "We just can't add more on unless we can know that we can get more funding," Neureuther said.

Volunteers Power the Holiday Push

Behind each meal box is a chain of volunteers and local businesses.

Jennifer Clearwater, community and public affairs manager at Milwaukee-headquartered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, said employees receive 20 hours of paid volunteer time each year and regularly help Hunger Task Force sort food donations and load turkeys onto pantry trucks.

Zurn Elkay has partnered with Hunger Task Force for more than 15 years, including an annual November matching campaign that doubles community donations, Clearwater said.

King said Hunger Task Force recently distributed more than 2,000 turkeys in one week and over 700 turkeys in another distribution through its local network.

For Clearwater, volunteering shows how community donations move from collection bins to local families. "I think you just see everything from start to finish in a full circle," she said.

At Interchange Food Pantry, dozens of volunteers prepare food downstairs before guests arrive, sorting produce, meat, bread and dry goods into separate bags.

Terryl Dietert, 65, a retired high school English teacher who lives on Milwaukee's Lower East Side, has volunteered on Tuesday mornings for about three years. Dietert said Interchange does not turn people away based on ZIP codes or identification barriers.

"Someone can come here and, you know, they're needy, they're hungry, we have something to offer," Dietert said. "And it's not important, whatever the law says is not really important, that we can offer them something because they're human beings."

Sheta Schutz, 20, of Milwaukee, began volunteering at Interchange earlier this year to build community after graduating from Shorewood High School in 2024. Schutz said greeting guests and learning their stories matters just as much as handing out groceries. "I want to understand and to just to seek, you know, connection and equality for people and making sure people feel like they actually are seen and not just walking through the doors just to get food, but also to get support and to get to be seen," Schutz said.

Dignity at the Table and Beyond the Holidays

Organizers and volunteers emphasized that food assistance is about respect and year-round support, not just one holiday meal.

Neureuther said volunteers greet guests by their first names and help carry groceries to their cars so visitors leave feeling respected. He recalled one guest living with cancer who expressed relief that he could give his children a Thanksgiving meal like their peers. "The key is to know that people love them, care for them, and that they need to keep reaching out and trying their best efforts to make it," Neureuther said.

Kate Kazan, communications and PR manager for Hunger Task Force, said community support remains critical after Thanksgiving ends. "I think what's really important to know is, you know, hunger doesn't stop just because the holidays have stopped," Kazan said.

Milwaukee residents looking for food assistance, volunteer shifts or ways to donate can visit hungertaskforce.org or interchangefoodpantry.org.