How Permaculture Can Make Earth (and Milwaukee) Sustainable

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Earth Day reminds us that we share one planet, that all environmental issues are globally interrelated. One framework for environmentalism is to view ourselves as part of “ecosystems” in which our individual actions matter.

In 1978, Australians David Holmgren and Bill Mollison co-developed the concept of “permaculture” as a way to garden and live holistically. Permaculture, sometimes called “ecological design,” focuses on regenerating land and other resources, rather than depleting them.

Over time, Holmgren and Mollison refined a set of permaculture ethics and principles, drawing upon their studies of natural systems and long-term human communities. They educated people around the world about how “whole-systems” nature-based practices could be implemented. The term permaculture has since evolved to encompass much broader practices.

A Whole-Systems Approach

Permaculture builds on three central ethics: care of the Earth, care of people and “fair share” approaches to resources. In 2002, Holmgren published a set of 12 principles that have become the most widely used, according to the Brighton Permaculture Trust.

These principles are often depicted as a circle or wheel, and they function as a continuous feedback loop. They can be applied in many contexts, from designing a garden to shaping an organization to urban planning and development. Permaculture principles offer a framework that invites reflection as well as thoughtful action. They emphasize patterns of landscape, function, and species assemblies. Pondering these principles can help people to determine where and how various elements should be placed and organized to provide maximum benefit to the greater whole. Permaculture concepts inform wide-ranging efforts including food-waste reduction, composting, agroforestry, regenerative farming and living, ecological gardening, food sovereignty and planning for resilience.

David Holmgren synthesized the following 12 permaculture principles:

Observe and interact. Take time to notice what’s happening before you act. Catch and store energy. Make use of abundance now to have resources later. Obtain a yield. Design so that your work produces something useful. Apply self-regulation and accept feedback. Learn from mistakes and adjust. Produce no waste. Find ways to reuse, recycle, or repurpose. Use renewable resources and services. Work with what nature can replenish. Design from pattern to detail. Start with the big picture, then refine. Integrate rather than segregate. Build connections so that things support each other. Use small and slow solutions. Start simply; grow steadily. Use and value diversity. Encourage variety for strength and resilience. Use edges and value the marginal. Look to the overlooked; that’s where innovation thrives. Creatively use and respond to change. Treat change as an opportunity, not just a challenge.

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From Principles to Practice

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Numerous Milwaukee-area residents and entities incorporate permaculture principles in gardening, landscape practices and other wide-ranging projects.

Sam Odin, owner of Village Farmstead with his partner Sara Krohn, continues to be inspired by permaculture concepts in all aspects of their organic farm in Oak Creek. Now in their ninth growing season, Odin and Krohn used permaculture’s whole-systems approach from the beginning as they developed their one-acre farmstead. Odin especially studied Dave Jacke’s writings about permaculture and “ecological design for temperate climates.” This meant assessing all aspects of their location, site, climate, water sources, existing structures, fence lines, circulation and legal issues before making decisions about vegetation and how humans would interact with the space. Ultimately, they focused on “growing a habitat here that will support what we choose to grow—through long-term building of soil and use of raised beds.

“What I took away from studying all this is to pay attention to the ‘scales of permanence,’ in all aspects of planning,” Odin said. “Everything is connected and you cannot do just one thing” without considering inter-related impacts.

Milwaukee agroecologist Katherine (Kata) Young was introduced to permaculture principles in 2004 while working on organic farms through WWOOF (World Wide Organization of Organic Farms). She completed the Permaculture Design Course (PDC) in 2006, and later taught workshops, served as a guest lecturer at PDCs, and provided landscape design services informed by the principles. In 2012, Young began higher-education pursuits, including earning a master’s degree in agroforestry from Yale. She currently offers consultation to both private landowners and the public/civic sector to increase adoption of regenerative land management practices. Young said, “The beauty of permaculture is that it’s not one-size-fits-all. It allows for a full palette of design solutions that align with the complexity of life.”

Brandice Kirchner, whose professional work has focused on food security and environmental education, recently completed the Permaculture Design Course. She and her husband are applying the concepts to their urban residential site as well as planning for a business that draws upon their experience in hospitality to host weddings, chef’s dinners and wine tastings. Study of permaculture has enhanced her knowledge base acquired through academic degrees in conservation and environmental science, as well as sustainable business.

Karen Lemke views permaculture concepts as a valuable foundation for promoting comprehensive systems change. An educator, author and storyteller, she focuses on food waste and just-transition climate solutions. Lemke recently completed the Permaculture Design Course through the Design School for Regenerating Earth and applies it to both her home garden and consulting work. “I have been weaving principles of bioregionalism and permaculture with limiting unsustainable overconsumption, she said.” She addressed these interwoven themes at the 2026 Midwest Climate Summit held in Cleveland in late March.

As local proponents attest, the enduring and flexible lens of permaculture offers many paths of entry and many ways to develop holistic solutions. It provides tools for pondering and catalyzing ways that we can all mutually flourish.

Permaculture Resources

Permaculture: Principles and Pathways Beyond Sustainability by David Holmgren. Revised edition, 2025, Melliodora Publishing

by David Holmgren. Revised edition, 2025, Melliodora Publishing Edible Forest Gardens: Ecological Design and Practice for Temperate-Climate Permaculture (two volumes), by Dave Jacke and Eric Toensmeier, 2005, Chelsea Green Publishing

Dave Jacke and Eric Toensmeier, 2005, Chelsea Green Publishing Permaculture Design Course (PDC) offered through various platforms, in person and online

“Making Permaculture Stronger: re-sourcing permaculture design in life” https://makingpermaculturestronger.net/, a blog, podcast and book project stewarded by Dan Palmer

Dr. Lyla June Johnston, www.lylajune.com; Indigenous ecologist, musician & filmmaker who speaks to humanity’s role in “becoming part of the Earth’s systems”

Village Farmstead, Oak Creek, https://www.villagefarmstead.com/ CSA (Community- Supported Agriculture) memberships; seasonal events offered in conjunction with the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Milwaukee-Waukesha chapter

Wisconsin Permaculture Convergence, site and dates TBA; wipermconvergence @gmail.com

10th Annual Midwest Permaculture Convergence, June 26-28, 2026, Heart Valley Springs, Bloomingdale, Michigan

Key 2026 Earth Day Cleanup Opportunities:

Milwaukee Citywide Earth Day Cleanups (April 25, 9 a.m.-noon): Volunteers will remove thousands of pounds of trash across 100+ sites. Registration for sites typically closes on April 25. The 31st annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup anchors the effort (see below).

Volunteers will remove thousands of pounds of trash across 100+ sites. Registration for sites typically closes on April 25. The 31st annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup anchors the effort (see below). Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup (April 25, 9 a.m.-noon): The largest event, covering the Milwaukee River Basin, with free supplies and t-shirts for volunteers.

The largest event, covering the Milwaukee River Basin, with free supplies and t-shirts for volunteers. Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center (April 11, 9 a.m.-noon): A spring clean-up for the 25-acre woodland site operated by Milwaukee Recreation.

A spring clean-up for the 25-acre woodland site operated by Milwaukee Recreation. Project Clean & Green (Starts April 21): City-wide sanitation crews will target specific neighborhoods to collect furniture, yard waste, and general debris.

City-wide sanitation crews will target specific neighborhoods to collect furniture, yard waste, and general debris. Neighborhood Cleanup Dumpsters (April 18–June 2): The DPW provides 20-cubic-yard dumpsters for organized community cleanups. Reservations by calling 414-286-3345.

Get Involved: