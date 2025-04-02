How to Make Climate Activism Joyful

× Expand Photo by ViewApart - Getty Images Earth Day Cleanup Crew A group of volunteers cleans up a beach.

Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970, popularized grass-roots environmentalism and greater awareness of how everything is connected.

One personal approach to climate activism is to align everyday actions with our values and what gives us joy. Larissa Dooley, a research scientist and psychologist at the Climate Mental Health Network, explains, “If we value being a good parent or citizen and then do something that reinforces our perception of ourselves as a good parent or citizen, that can lead to a release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and endorphins and a subjective experience of fulfillment and happiness.”

Joyful activism involves doing things that address the biosphere crisis while also fostering connection, validation and belonging. Climate scientists concur that human activities contribute to extreme climate events. Conversely, people can help reduce levels of carbon dioxide released into our atmosphere. Here are some practical strategies and ongoing local options.

Engage in conversation. Talking about the climate crisis is an important step. It can lighten our collective burden by clarifying what is important to us and how we might address some aspect of the crisis. We can share our worries, fears and hopes. Regular check-ins with one or more collaborators strengthens accountability and counters futility.

Find something you enjoy doing. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson introduced a Venn diagram to help people to address the climate crisis. Johnson is a marine biologist, conservation strategist and author of What if We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures. She suggests analyzing what you’re good at, what needs to be done, and what you enjoy doing. Mandi McAlister, an environmentalist and founder of Milwaukee’s Fair Future Movement, uses Johnson’s approach in groups she facilitates. “This is an all-hands-on-deck situation that calls for all skills and trades. Any contribution is needed and will be helpful. Contributing in a way that brings you joy is going to help you do so sustainably,” says McAlister.

Limit time on social media. McAlister uses social media to find actions and initiatives to support. “But, if I’m not careful, it can quickly lead to ‘doomscrolling’ and feeling overwhelmed. I’ve found I’m better able to face these issues when I’m in community with people with shared values, and away from the distraction of social media. Doing this work alone can feel really isolating and depressing. It’s important to do it with friends.”

Start close to home. Reducing food waste and composting are two personal actions with exceptional impacts on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the form of methane. We can all consider how to compost where we work and gather, and how to decrease food that gets wasted. Lamont Smith, Milwaukee program manager for The Nature Conservancy, subscribed his household in the Milwaukee-based Compost Crusader program about 10 years ago. “Our school-age kids have never thrown food into the household trash,” he said. Climate-conscious habits can easily become second nature.

Decrease food waste. Some local organizations foster food justice while decreasing GHG emissions from food waste. One project of the nonprofit Tikkun Ha-Ir (“Repair the City’ in Hebrew) is the Veggie Chop Shop, a community meal program that operates from July through October. It focuses on gleaning fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste, cooking healthy meals with it, and delivering those meals to organizations around Milwaukee that support low-income families and individuals. Related programs continue during the off-season. Visit https://thi-milwaukee.org/thi-veggie-chop-shop/ to volunteer.

Eat less meat, more legumes. Decreasing meat consumption, especially beef, is a proven strategy for reducing GHG emissions. Legumes are the most affordable and versatile food group for plant-based protein. This includes beans, peas and other food encased in pods. Legumes have nourished people around the world since prehistoric times. There are unlimited options for using them in soups, casseroles, salads and dips.

Expand culinary horizons. Most people don’t eat specific foods simply because they are healthy or “good for the planet.” At least not on a regular basis. Finding dishes that taste good is essential to joyful, climate-conscious eating. We can start by ordering plant-based options at our usual haunts and work up to visiting vegan or vegetarian restaurants or food-truck vendors. Potluck and restaurant buffets with many plant-based items are good ways to sample new items. Cooking demonstrations and classes, including ones that focus on plant-based fare, are offered by numerous local entities, including Alice’s Garden Urban Farm, Plant Joy, The Table, Tricklebee Café and the UW Extension Service.

Do climate-conscious things with others. Visit farmers markets. Cook or bake plant-based food together. Host a potluck meal. Join with someone to walk or bike somewhere, rather than driving. Look for ways to carpool. Connect with others in a book group focused on environmental topics. Check out the City of Milwaukee’s Climate and Equity Plan and discuss one or more of its key recommendations with someone.

Volunteer on collective projects. Options abound throughout greater Milwaukee to participate in projects that positively impact the climate and the environment. Individuals can assist with environmental clean-ups, join a friends group to remove invasive plants, or organize ad-hoc efforts, such as picking up plastic trash. Jan Carroll, a retired nurse, became knowledgeable about caring for community orchards planted on vacant urban lots in Milwaukee. Now she mentors others in how to maintain fruit trees. Lamont Smith is among those who volunteer to care for orchards, and his children now eagerly join him.

Plant purposefully. Shade trees mitigate heat and serve other goals, including quality of life. Native perennial plants that attract pollinators—birds, bees and other insects—contribute to valuable ecosystem habitat. Seek out plants you find beautiful, or ones you’d like to grow for food. Then research their needs, growth habits, maintenance and other practical matters. Follow the adage “right plant, right place” to ensure that your plantings will thrive and remain a source of joy for you and others. And, as with other actions, it’s usually most productive to start with modest, manageable efforts.

Connect more dots. The climate crisis stems from many complex sources. Besides studying on our own, we can learn through community conversations, lectures and film series. For example, Milwaukee Film’s “Let's Dig In” film series showcases sustainability issues and solutions. Each documentary is shown at noon on a Saturday at the Oriental Theater, followed by a panel discussion with experts. Venice R. Williams, a longtime leader involved in food systems and sustainability in Milwaukee, is facilitating conversations on multiple topics throughout 2025. The series is called “Imagine What America Can Be in the 21st Century.” Visit the Alice’s Garden website at alicesgardenmke.com for dates and locations.

Make it fun. Christie Melby-Gibbons infuses joy and creativity into everything she does, whether as executive director of Tricklebee Café (a pay-what-you-can vegan café) or as a parent. She and her husband David Gibbons have repurposed tree stumps in their back yard into a play kitchen, and they grow herbs and greens. “We do a lot of play time with the Earth,” she says. She teaches their three children how to recognize and forage edible plants, including in their yard. “I want them to have survival skills and be curious.” For vacations, they avoid air travel and instead choose getaways that are close to home. To decrease the use of electricity, they often enjoy family dinners by candlelight.