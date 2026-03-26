'Ice Out Milwaukee' Legislation at the City and County Levels

× Expand Photo by Lawrey - Getty Images ICE Agents Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Common Council introduced the “ICE Out Milwaukee” legislative package to implement limitations on Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) if and when they surge in our city. While the 13 articles of the package have not all been introduced yet, the council is actively drafting legislation in hopes of keeping immigrant communities safe and protecting constitutional rights while holding federal law enforcement accountable.

At a press conference on February 11, Common Council president José G. Pérez said, “As alderpersons, we are the elected representatives closest to the residents of our city. People are demanding we both say and do something on behalf of the voiceless. In our communities and amongst ourselves, we have been working to prepare for what we consider the unknown. In overwhelming numbers, residents have told us that we need to create a plan.”

He continued, “They’ve urged us to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable amongst us. Those, out of fear, are being separated from their families. They are afraid to go to work. They’re not sending their kids to school or don’t seek needed medical attention. This is a moment in time where we must stand up, not to draw attention to ourselves, but to confirm to those targeted that we will protect you.”

No Masks?

Since the ICE Out Milwaukee package’s introduction, two resolutions have passed, one calling for the abolition of ICE altogether and the other calling for the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to intervene in the event of ICE violating constitutional rights. Other items being considered include banning ICE from staging on city properties, banning ICE agents from wearing face coverings and opening an office specifically for folks new to Milwaukee.

In tandem with the Common Council, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is working on ICE-related ordinances of their own and building a united front. Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom explains that county ordinances about ICE became a conversation early into President Trump’s second term. “We had our first arrest at the courthouse, and we were upset when we found out because courthouses have traditionally been considered sensitive spaces along with schools, churches and hospitals.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Shortly after that was the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, who was accused of obstruction and concealing an individual from ICE. “We put in our first policy, which was a request for the county executive, the chief judge and the sheriff to work together to put a process in place to protect our constituents when they came to the courthouse,” Gómez-Tom continues. “Unfortunately, we are still waiting for that policy.”

Violent Crackdowns

With the subsequent violent ICE crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and most recently Minneapolis, Gómez-Tom says that the county board considered actionable items regarding ICE. They started with passing an ordinance banning ICE from staging in county parks. In order for ICE to be banned from staging in all county spaces, it must be enacted by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. If that and a ban on public city properties are adopted, all public land in Milwaukee would be effectively protected from federal law enforcement operations. Gómez-Tom asserts, “Not just the city and county but all municipalities in the Milwaukee area should look at what they can do to protect our community if our constitutional rights are being attacked and community members harmed.”

The county board is discerning what else could be replicated from the city package. So far, the governing bodies have put together a ‘Know Your Rights’ Community Resource Hub that comprehensively shares legal information, hotlines and services. On April 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gómez-Tom is hosting a training for businesses on Milwaukee’s south side at the Kosciuszko Community Center.

Gómez-Tom shares, “There’s other protections we’re looking to see if we can put in place; some of it is internal and looking at departments. We’re also looking at how we’re working with all these groups that are doing so much important work, making sure that communities have an outlet to report if they see something or share that a family is in need.”

Constituents concerned about ICE activity in Milwaukee should speak to their alderpersons and county board supervisors about what they hope to see done. Folks should also consider attending ‘Know Your Rights’ trainings, legal observer trainings and other skill-building workshops wherever they may be. Groups like Comité Sin Fronteras, Voces de la Frontera and the Milwaukee Turners are just a few to tap into.

“It’s a lot of ongoing work, but I’m thankful that the work is being done,” Gómez-Tom affirms. “There’s a lot of care and intention happening from a lot of good people right now.”