The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Jeff Wright for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jeff Wright was born and raised in Stevens Point by two public school teachers. He started his career as a social studies teacher, a Disney’s American Teacher Award Honoree, a high school principal in a tough inner-city Chicago high school and is currently the Superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District where last year he was named the “2024 Administrator of the Year” by Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance.

Wright has nine years of experience working in urban education in Chicago and 13 years of experience in rural education in Wisconsin. Our Wisconsin history has clearly shown that the most successful State Superintendents of Public Instruction rose through the ranks as teacher, principle and then superintendent.

A part of Wright’s success is that he understands that excellent education policy and politics do not mix well. The Sauk Prairie school system is in one the most purple counties in Wisconsin and Wright is supported by school board members who span the political spectrum. He understands that it’s all about the children and education, not ideology. Also, as a school district superintendent, he understands budgets and holding down costs since Wisconsin relies much too heavily on property taxes to support schools.

We ask you to Please Vote for Jeff Wright for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.