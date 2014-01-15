Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the East Side, Bay View, the Third Ward, the Brady Street neighborhood and a part of Riverwest.

“My grassroots campaign is focused on being a voice for Milwaukee at the state level and standing up against the state policies that continue to hold Milwaukee back—extreme cuts to our public schools, lack of investment in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods and businesses, and a divisive agenda that rewards political special interests over problem-solving and compromise.

“District residents tell me they’re looking for someone who will work together to find solutions to our greatest challenges, and I’m ready to be that representative,” Brostoff said.

Brostoff’s government experience includes serving as district director for state Sen. Chris Larson and as a legislative aide to Milwaukee County Supervisor Jason Haas.

Among those who have already endorsed him are state Sen. Nikiya Harris, state Reps. Fred Kessler and Daniel Riemer, former state Reps. Barbara Notestein and Sheldon Wasserman, and Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan Jr.

Also in this Assembly race are former assistant district attorney Dan Adams, Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic and attorney Sara Geenen.