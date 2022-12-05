Journey House Creates Leaders Through Community

× Expand Photo courtesy Journey House Journey House Journey House

Nestled in Milwaukee’s South Side, there is hope for families who need an extra hand. For 53 years, Journey House has been a community gem, growing and enriching the people who make up a vibrant part of Milwaukee. While the neighborhoods around the community center have changed drastically in that time, the organization has remained a constant source of support.

In the Classroom

Journey House offers a wide variety of programming aimed at personal development and overall community building as well. Through adult education courses and workforce development the organization gives those who have struggled in the past—or those looking for a second chance—a place to grow in education and character. Through programs like trauma resilience training and meditation, teachers and mentors can help rehabilitate the individuals in need. Through workforce programs that teach trades and financial planning, they can help their fellow residents grow. The majority of these programs are offered as free resources open to the public.

“We offer basic skills and GED education in both Spanish and English. We are also one of the few agencies that offer six different levels of English courses” explained Cherise Myers, director of community partnerships at Journey House. “One of the highlights is that we have a six-to-nine-week workforce program. It's not just ‘we’re handing you an application,’ either. We go through a training program, where Journey House brings in an expert to help participants in their specialized field, so that they can ultimately interview for a position that they can obtain.”

On The Field

Engaging the community means engaging the whole family as well. Sports has always been a way to connect people of all backgrounds, and Journey House currently organizes baseball, soccer, basketball and football leagues at their facilities. They hope to further expand into different sports as well. Amongst their amenities is the Journey House Packers Stadium, which opened in 2013, and features a former Packers practice facility turf field from the Don Hutson Center. Every year, thousands of fans and players come together at Mitchell Park for leagues ranging from full tackle youth football to the Milwaukee Police Department Flag Football League. The stadium truly acts as a gathering place.

In 2018, Journey House was also part of the group that spearheaded the renovation of the baseball fields at Baran Park, where they now host high school baseball, as well as organized Little League baseball and teeball youth programs. The leagues are named in honor of former Milwaukee Braves player Felix Mantilla, a pioneer as a member of some of baseball's first racially integrated teams; he played for the 1957 World Series champion Braves and was also Hank Aaron’s roommate. The sports leagues are a way to get the youth engaged, but also offer a gateway to be engaged with Journey House’s educational programs.

“In addition to our athletic programs, we once again have our Community Learning Center after school program, which we hadn’t offered since 2019,” said Myers. “We’re pleased to have that open for first through eighth grade, and use the program to focus on academic and educational enrichment, teaching valuable life skills that compliment what they do in the classroom and on the field.”

For The Future

There is a greater good beyond sports leagues and education courses for the individual. Journey House teaches the next generation to be community leaders, while helping current families of South Side neighborhoods overcome adversity. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced Journey House’s community center to shutter its physical location and pivot to virtual programming, the organization is once again returning to its regular schedule, highlighted by the return of its six-week summer camp in 2023. It’s the type of work that, while challenging at times, keeps Myers and her staff going.

“I love how Journey House loves to help and serve our community,” said Myers. “Everyone who works here is very committed to making sure that the people in our community and the program participants truly are growing and thriving in what they come to Journey House to do. It’s what keeps me at Journey House, and it's what motivates me. I like that we help people become the best version of themselves.”

To find out more about Journey House, visit JourneyHouse.org