I know and respect Nik Kovac. He is a good friend and a true pro

March 25, 2008

I know and respect Nik Kovac. He is a good friend and a true progressive.

As a fair and insightful journalist, Nik conducted one of the last

in-depth interviews with former mayor Frank Zeidler.

As a community activist, Nik has participated with me and other

progressive leaders in our monthly Community Brainstorming sessions.

Nik also joined me in marching over the Groppi Bridge as part of our

commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the civil rights struggle

here in Milwaukee.

A few weeks ago, Nik asked me if he could refer to me as one of his

heroes in his campaign literature. I was honored by the request. I

have seen the brochure in which Nik uses my name and picure. I

approve.

I am flattered that Nik thought my name and picture would be helpful

to his campaign. Because of my position as chair of the Political

Action Committee of Community Brainstorming I did not think it would

be appropriate for me to issue a formal endorsement. However, I am

pleased to give Nik as much support as possible.

Vel Phillips