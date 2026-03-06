MAARPR Organizers Launch 'Barrio Walks' to Inform Neighbors About ICE

× Expand Photo courtesy of MAAPR Barrio Walk - MAAPR Organizers prepare for a 'Barrio Walk' in an El Rey parking lot on Milwaukee's South Side

Over the last few months, scenes from the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns in Chicago and Minneapolis have shocked and terrified communities nationwide. Organizers in Milwaukee are mobilizing to keep immigrant communities here safe and informed in the event of an ICE surge. One group doing this is the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (MAARPR), who facilitate weekly “Barrio Walks” where they and volunteers talk to neighbors about ICE activity in adjacent states as well as provide free resources and information.

Barrio Walks happen every Monday at 5 p.m., typically at locations with lots of foot traffic, with a dedicated crew of ten to 15 volunteers who hand out free flyers and whistles while facilitating conversations and hearing neighbors’ stories. The flyers detail constitutional rights such as the right to remain silent, the power of not signing anything without a lawyer present and the importance of asking for a judicial warrant. Folks are also taught how to spot unmarked ICE vehicles or agents. “We make sure every volunteer knows the material inside and out so they can explain these rights with compassion, not just hand over a piece of paper,” MAARPR organizer Anna Rosie Garcia says.

Starting on Milwaukee’s South Side, MAARPR began doing the Barrio Walks earlier this year with the simple, urgent goal of making sure Milwaukee’s most vulnerable communities are informed of their legal rights in the event of an ICE encounter. “It’s about empowerment in the face of fear,” Garcia explains. “It’s a way to look our community in the eye and say, ‘You aren’t alone.’ We’ve morphed from a basic information campaign into a show of solidarity, showing people that there are dedicated neighbors organizing every day to keep them safe and cared for.”

MAARPR organizers have found the experience to be incredibly moving. Neighborhood businesses have become community partners, asking MAARPR for stacks of flyers to have for customers. “We don’t just see “receptiveness”—we see a community exhaling,” Garcia affirms. “I’ve seen people moved to tears just seeing a group of volunteers doing this work, preparing for ICE. It’s clear that while the anxiety is real, the will to support one another is even stronger.”

Volunteers, especially those who speak Spanish, are needed weekly for Barrio Walks. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression also takes donations, with all funds going directly toward providing communities with these free resources. For upcoming Barrio Walks, follow MAARPR on Instagram for updates.