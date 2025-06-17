'Mark My Words': Ex-GOP Lawmaker Makes Huge Prediction About Trump's 'Game Plan'

× Expand Photo via U.S. Northern Command - X.com Protestors and California National Guard - Los Angeles The California National Guard and protestors in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025

Donald Trump sent the military into Los Angeles not to prevent a crisis, but for his own chilling agenda, according to former Tea Party Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Joe Walsh.

Walsh, who recently announced his decision to formally become a Democrat after being politically independent for years, called Trump's behavior "performative hate."

“Let’s get something straight from the top: there is no national emergency in Los Angeles. The crisis is invented. Manufactured. Just like the 'trade crisis.' And it’s being used—once again—by Donald Trump to divide, to incite, and to expand his power,” according to Walsh. “What is happening in Los Angeles is not a spontaneous breakdown of law and order. It’s not a war zone. It’s not a 'city of criminals,' as Trump’s Homeland Security head Kristi Noem outrageously claimed on Fox News. It’s a show. A performance. A dangerous, dishonest farce designed to justify authoritarianism.”

For Walsh, this is about something huge: nixing the midterms.

Walsh continued, saying, “What is happening in Los Angeles right now, and what’s been happening for the past few days, has made it crystal clear again that Trump is itching to sic the U.S. military on the American people. That’s his game plan.

“And that will be his game plan when he tries to cancel the 2026 midterms. Mark my words,” he added.

Walsh goes on to lash out at MAGA. “But Trump, ever the showman, saw it as his big opportunity. He takes isolated protests—peaceful ones, for the most part—and broadcasts them through a megaphone of fear. A block and a half of demonstrators in a metro area of over 22 million becomes 'Los Angeles is burning down.' For God’s sake, MAGA! The man lies to your face and expects you to eat it up,” the ex-lawmaker wrote. “Trump wants you to believe we are under siege. That’s Step One. Then comes Step Two: send in the military. Invoke the Insurrection Act. Declare martial law. And ultimately? Cancel elections.”

He then added, “Sound extreme? It’s not hypothetical. In his first term, Trump ordered his Defense Secretary to authorize soldiers to open fire on American civilians protesting in Washington, D.C. Mark Esper refused. That’s the only reason it didn’t happen.”