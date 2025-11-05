Milwaukee Area Food Pantry Guide

× Expand Photo via Pewaukee Food Pantry - pewaukeefoodpantry.com Pewaukee Food Pantry

With federal cuts to Supplement Nutritional Assistance Programs (SNAP) being cut due to the government shutdown, community members across Milwaukee should be aware of food pantries and meal programs available to them in the area. Please note that this list may not be complete. Some pantries only have the capacity to serve specific ZIP codes. More information can be found via respective websites. Milwaukee Senior Dining Programs can be found here.

Agape Community Center (6100 N. 42nd St.) - meals served Tuesday through Thursday 5:30 p.m.

All People’s Gathering Church (2600 N. Second St.) - pantry open Wednesday 11 a.m to 1 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul meal program served daily 5 - 6:15 p.m.

All Saints Catholic Church (4060 N. 26th St.) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m.-noon

Ascension Lutheran Church (1236 S. Layton Blvd.) - meals served Monday and Wednesday 5-6 p.m. and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Expand Photo via Bay View Community Center - bayviewcenter.org Bay View Community Center - Emergency Food Pantry

Bay View Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.) - pantry open Monday and Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bethel CME Church (3281 N. 26th St.) - meals served third Saturday of the month 10 a.m.-noon

Blessed Savior Parish (5558 N. 69th St.) - pantry open 1st and third Monday of the month 10 a.m.

Breach Cafe (1335 W. Vliet St.) - meals served Monday through Saturday 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cherry Food Center (1230 W. Cherry St.) - pantry open Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m.-noon

City on a Hill (2224 W. Kilbourn Ave.) - mobile pantry second Saturday of the month noon-2 p.m.

COA Goldin Food Pantry (2320 W. Burleigh St). - pantry open Wednesday 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon

Cross Lutheran Church (1821 N. 16th St.) - pantry open second and fourth Wednesday of the month 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eagles Nest Church (14485 W. Hampton Road) - mobile pantry Sunday noon-2 p.m.

Eastbrook Church (5385 N .Green Bay Ave.) - pantry open Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-11 a.m.

East Troy Food Pantry (2861 Austin St.) - pantry open Tuesday 7:30-11 a.m. and Thursday 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Ebenezer Food Pantry (3132 N .MLK Dr.) - pantry open Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 p.m.

Ebenezer West Pantry (1127 S. 35th St.) - pantry open Wednesday and Saturday 9-11 a.m.

Epikos Church (4515 N. Mayfair Road) - pantry open Wednesday 1-3 p.m.

Evangel Assembly of God (9900 Good Hope Road) - mobile pantry first and third Wednesday of every month 4-6 p.m.

Faith Presbyterian Church (3800 W. Rawson Ave.) - pantry open Monday 4-6 p.m.

Falls Area Food Pantry (N85 W15382 Menomonee River Pkwy.) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday noon-2 p.m. and 5 -7 p.m.

Family Sharing Ozaukee Pantry (1003 Overland Court) - pantry open Tuesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and first Saturday of the month 9-11 a.m.

First Lutheran Church (7400 W. Lapham St.) - pantry open Friday 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Florist Avenue Lutheran Church (5975 N. 40th St.) - pantry open Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursday noon-2 p.m.

Fond Du Lac Food Center (10230 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) - pantry open Tuesday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon

Food Pantry of Waukesha County (1301 Sentry Drive) - pantry open Monday through Friday 1-3 p.m., Monday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Full Shelf Food Pantry (231 Municipal Drive) - pantry open Monday through Friday 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Garden Homes Lutheran Church (2450 W Roosevelt Drive) - pantry open Monday 10 a.m.-noon

Good Samaritan Outreach Center (5924 W. Burnham Ave). - pantry open Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Samaritan Westside Community Church (5226 W. Burleigh St.) - pantry open Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Wednesday 1 to 3 p.m.

Grand Avenue Club (210 E. Michigan St.) - meals served Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Great Faith Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (4767 N. Hopkins St.) - pantry open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.

Greater Galilee Baptist Church (2432 N. Teutonia Ave.) - pantry open Saturday noon to 1:30 p.m.

Greater Mount Sinai COGIC (5384 N. 60th St.) - pantry open second and third Wednesday of the month 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Greater New Birth Church (8237 W. Silver Spring Drive) - pantry open third Saturday of the month 7 to 10 a.m.

Hartland Area Food Pantry (555 S. Industrial Drive) - pantry open Wednesday 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m.

Helping Community Food Pantry (3295 N. MLK Drive) - pantry open Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.

Hmong American Friendship Association (3824 W. Vliet St.) - pantry open Tuesday and Friday noon to 3 p.m.

Hope Lutheran Church (1115 N. 35th St.) - pantry open Thursday 9:30 to 11 a.m.

House of Peace (1702 W. Walnut St.) - pantry open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

House of Prayer Restoration Missionary Baptist Church (3401 N. 35th St.) - pantry open Thursday noon to 2 p.m.

Infinite Church (6750 N. 43rd St.) - pantry open Monday 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m.

Interchange Food Pantry (130 E. Juneau Ave.) - pantry open Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday and Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Jewish Community Pantry (2900 W. Center St., entrance on 29th St.) - pantry open Tuesday 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon

Just One More Ministry (4180 N. Lydell Ave.) - meals served Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kettle Moraine Food Pantry (705 W. Tomlin Road) - pantry open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m.

Kinship Community Food Center (924 E. Clarke St.) - pantry open Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Koinoia Family Development Center (2944 N. Ninth St.) - meals served Sunday 6 to 8 a.m. and Tuesday 6 to 7 p.m.

LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.) - pantry open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday noon to 5 p.m.

Life Center Milwaukee (5511 W. Burleigh St.) - mobile pantry 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th Saturday of the month - drive-thru noon to 2:45 p.m., walk-up 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church (1345 W. Burleigh St). - meals served Sunday 8 to 9 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 5 to 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (700 W. State St.) - pantry open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (students only, see website for different campus info)

Milwaukee Christian Center (807 S. 14th St.) - pantry open Monday through Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Community Crossroads (807 S. 14th St.) - pantry open Monday through Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.)

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (6300 W. National Ave.) - pantry open Monday and Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (veterans only)

Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center (5135 N. Teutonia Ave.) pantry open Tuesday and Thursday

Miracle on 35th St (6098 N. 35th St.) - pantry open Friday 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Mitchell Food Center (1615 S. 22nd St.) - pantry open Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Monumental Missionary Baptist Church (2407 W. North Ave.) - pantry open first and third Wednesday of the month 5 to 7 p.m. and 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morris Memorial COGIC (9619 W. Lisbon Ave.) - pantry open first and third Sunday of the month 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mother of Perpetual Help (1322 S. 117th St). - pantry open Wednesday 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Mount Carmel Lutheran Church (8424 W. Center St.) - meals served 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mount Hope Lutheran Church (8633 W. Becher St.) - pantry open Monday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Mukwonago Food Pantry (325 Eagle Lake Ave.) - pantry open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 2nd Saturday of the month 9 a.m. to noon

Muskego Food Pantry (S81 W19150 Apollo Dive) - pantry open Thursday 1 to 5:30 p.m.

New Berlin Food Pantry (14750 W. Cleveland Ave.) - pantry open Wednesday noon to 5 p.m.

New Creature in Christ (2328 W .Capitol Drive) - meals served Tuesday 5 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday 5 to 6:30 p.m.

North Pointe United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St.) - meals served Tuesday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Northcott Neighborhood House (2460 N Sixth St) - pantry open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northside Church of God (4858 N. 19th St.) - pantry open Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oconomowoc Food Pantry (W359 N5848 Brown St.) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Orchard Food Center (209 W. Orchard St.) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Lords Congregation (3722 S. 58th St.) - pantry open first and third Tuesday of the month 3 to 4:30 p.m.

People’s Table (1414 W. Becher St). - pantry open Tuesday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m.

Pewaukee Food Pantry (642 Main St.) - pantry open Wednesday and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m.

Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church (3934 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) - pantry open second and fouth Saturday of the month noon to 2 p.m.

Port Washington Food Pantry (1777 W Grand Ave) - pantry open Tuesday 9:30 to noon and 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.

Project Concern of Cudahy (3672 E Plankinton Ave) - pantry open Monday 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon, and 1st Saturday of the month 9 to 11 a.m.

Quality of Life Pantry (1520 W Atkinson Ave) - pantry open 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Redeemer Evangelical Free Church (7735 W Howard Ave) - pantry open Monday 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday 8 to 10 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church (631 N 19th St) - meals served Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Resources & Beyond (9155 N 76th St) - pantry open Monday and Wednesday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church (9505 W Brown Deer Rd) - pantry open 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Rooted & Rising (3940 W Lisbon Ave) - pantry open Monday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m.

Running Rebels (1300 W Fond Du Lac Ave) - meals served Monday through Friday 9 to 10 a.m. and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Cold Spring (2900 W Coldspring Rd) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army Milwaukee Citadel (4129 W Villard Ave) - pantry open Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army Oak Creek (8853 S Howell Ave) - pantry open Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon, 1st Monday of the month 2 to 5 p.m.

Scott Christian Youth and Family Center (2741 N Teutonia Ave) - pantry open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., meals served daily 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Sharon Seventh-Day Adventist Church (2379 N Teutonia Ave) - meals served 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Sherman Park Food Pantry (3302 N Sherman Blvd) - pantry open Tuesday 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Siggenauk Center Food Pantry (1050 W Lapham Blvd) - pantry open Thursday 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to noon

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center (5460 N 64th St) - pantry open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Souls Harbor Baptist Church (3800 S Howell Ave) - pantry open Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

South Milwaukee Human Concerns (1029 Milwaukee Ave) - pantry open Monday noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

St. Barnabas Congregation (7109 W Orchard St) - pantry open Tuesday 1 to 4 p.m. and Friday 1 to 3 p.m.

St. Ben’s (930 W State St) - meals served Sunday through Thursday 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., to-go meals served Friday 1 to 4 p.m.

St. Boniface Parish (W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd) - pantry open 1st and 3rd Monday of the month 3 to 6 p.m.

St. Gregory the Great Parish (3160 S 63rd St) - pantry open 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month 10 a.m. to noon (school families only)

St. James Catholic Church (7219 S 27th St) - pantry open Friday 9 to 11 a.m., 3rd Friday of the month 3 to 5 p.m., and 1st Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.

St. John’s Cathedral (831 N Van Buren) - meals served Sunday through Friday 11:15 to 12:45 p.m.

St. Mark AME Church (1530 W Atkinson Ave) - meals served 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 1 to 2:30 p.m.

St. Martin de Porres (128 W Burleigh St) - pantry open Monday 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Martin of Tours Parish (7962 S 116th St) - pantry open Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon

St. Matthias Catholic Parish (9306 W Beloit Rd) - pantry open 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month 7:30 to 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (7929 W Lincoln Ave) - pantry open last Saturday of the month 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (1205 S 8th St) - pantry open Friday 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran Church (7801 W Acacia Ave) - pantry open Monday 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (540 N 31th St) - pantry open 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month 4 p.m.

St. Stephen Catholic Church (1441 W Oakwood Rd) - pantry open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 S 1st St) - pantry open 2nd and 4th Friday of the month 1 to 3 p.m.

St. Veronica Congregation (353 E Norwich St) - pantry open Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. and 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Crossroads Kitchen (931 W Madison St) - meals served Sunday through Friday 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Sussex Outreach Services (N64 W23760 Main St) - pantry open Monday 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Tabernacle Community Baptist Church (2500 W Medford Ave) - pantry open third Saturday of the month 10 a.m. to noon

Tosa Cares (12012 W North Ave) - pantry open Wednesday 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Tricklebee Cafe (4424 W North Ave) - meals served Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UWM Food Pantry (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) - pantry open Tuesday and Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon (students only)

UMOS Food Pantry (2701 S Chase Ave) - pantry open Monday through Friday 1 to 4 p.m.

Unity Lutheran Church (1025 E Oklahoma Ave) - pantry open Wednesday 5 to 6 p.m.

Vivent Health (1311 N 6th St) - pantry open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterford Community Church (455 S Jefferson St) - pantry open 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.