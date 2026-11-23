× Expand Photo courtesy of The Cr8tv House “All the While; Doing Dad” panel discussion at The Cr8TV House Milwaukee fathers discuss fatherhood during The Cr8tv House's panel discussion “All the While; Doing Dad” (2026).

On Milwaukee’s North Side, a panel discussion called “All the While; Doing Dad” brought local fathers together to talk about parenting, mental health and what men carry behind closed doors.

The event took place Friday, Nov. 20, at THE CR8TV HOUSE. Founder Symphony Swan-Zawadi, 37, organized the talk to challenge stereotypes about Black fathers and give men a safe space to speak honestly.

The panel featured three Milwaukee fathers at different stages of life: Kweku-TeAngelo Cargile Jr., 35; Joshua Liston-Zawadi, 38; and Dr. Tommie Myles, 53. Licensed clinical social worker Kentrell Washington, 35, joined them to share a mental health view.

In interviews ahead of the event, the speakers said modern fatherhood requires more than just earning a paycheck. It requires emotional presence, patience and healing from past trauma.

A Home Built from Grief and Art

Swan-Zawadi started THE CR8TV HOUSE as a nonprofit in 2023 after her father died of congestive heart failure in October 2022.

While cleaning out her childhood home on the North Side, she found a locked darkroom in the attic filled with cameras, telescopes, books and instruments. Her father had worked as a bus mechanic for the Milwaukee County Transit System. For the last 10 years of his life, they rarely spoke, and she thought he did not love her.

Then she found nearly 3,000 childhood photos he had taken of her, along with newspaper clippings and letters she had sent him. “I discovered that he did love me,” Swan-Zawadi said. “I had to learn how to give, forgive and give him grace for how he showed up for me.”

Her father told her before he died that he put his camera down when she was born so he could provide for the family. That tension inspired “All the While; Doing Dad.”

“We get told these stories about absent dads and dads who are not contributing to the family,” Swan-Zawadi said. “But there is a different narrative. And I think THE CR8TV HOUSE illustrates that. This guy bought this house in the early ’80s, raised a family there, built a life here.”

Being Present Beyond the Paycheck

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The panelists said older generations often showed love by working hard and paying bills in silence. Today, they want to offer their kids more emotional openness.

Cargile, executive director of Employment Resources, Inc. and father to a toddler, drew a sharp line between two common words. “I think there’s a lot of dads. I don’t think there’s a lot of fathers,” Cargile said. “A dad is someone who had the opportunity to bring life into the world. But a father is someone who’s actively present in their child’s life, engaging in all the ways—emotionally, spiritually, physically.”

Cargile said one of the hardest, least-talked-about parts of parenting is supporting a partner through postpartum recovery, which can last up to three years and look different after every birth.

Myles, a youth apprenticeship analyst for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, has three adult daughters ages 20, 23 and 29. Growing up in a baby boomer household, he rarely saw his father express affection. He chose a different path with his own kids. “I just make sure myself, I’m a lot more present in not being just a body paying for bills,” Myles said.

Still, parenting adult daughters brings new tests. Myles said the hardest part now is stepping back when they make their own choices, even when they stumble. “You have to look them in the face and be like, ‘I told you,’” Myles said. “But you can’t say ‘I told you’ either, because that might damage the relationship.”

Liston-Zawadi, a community health worker, minister and “Dad Doula” with four children, said blended parenting is one of the toughest jobs in America.

Over six years, his stepdaughter went from telling him she did not want him as her dad to asking him to adopt her and give her his last name. “Fatherhood without focusing on the man first is a failed attempt,” Liston-Zawadi said. “Being a father is a job. Being the man is who you are.”

Mental Health and What Milwaukee Needs

Washington, a Milwaukee native and therapist at Ascension, said strict rules about manhood hurt men’s mental health.

When boys are taught to always be tough and hide their feelings, it can lead to anxiety and depression later in life. “Where we’re only allowed to be men in that way, we’re not allowed to be fully human,” Washington said.

He also pointed out that harsh, unemotional parenting in Black families often grew out of survival during slavery and Jim Crow, when parents had to keep children safe in dangerous times.

Both Cargile and Liston-Zawadi said Milwaukee needs better support systems for dads.

Liston-Zawadi called for real accountability among funded fatherhood programs so money goes to groups actually doing the work. Cargile said the city needs more peer spaces where active, present fathers can connect with one another.

For Swan-Zawadi, the goal of the night was simple: to help men feel seen. “Our vision at THE CR8TV HOUSE is to transmute grief into liberation,” she said. “If people walk out of the space feeling empowered to know that they’re not alone or empowered to start a healing journey, that’s the win.”