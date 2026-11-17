× Expand Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Community Services Joshua Glover Residence - Wisconsin Community Services The Joshua Glover Residence run by Wisconsin Community Services in Milwaukee.

For men returning home from prison, leaving the building is only the first step. Finding a place to live, staying sober, and rebuilding family bonds can make starting over hard.

At the Joshua Glover Residence in Milwaukee, men deal with those problems every day. They get help from staff members, treatment plans, and recovery groups. The program gives residents time to work on issues that make returning to the community difficult.

Starting over after years of addiction

For Tim Ramm, 64, the program is a chance to deal with long-term drug use. He said he was not ready to make changes during past treatment programs. "I'm 64 years old and three weeks. And I'm just getting to know myself now," Ramm said.

Ramm moved to the east side of Milwaukee when he was 6 years old. He grew up in poverty with very little help from his parents and began using drugs at age 9.

He worked in construction starting at age 16. He kept working through years of drug use and several stays in prison. After a failed drug test sent him to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, the Department of Corrections offered him a spot at Joshua Glover.

Ramm said one of the hardest parts of returning home in the past was having no money and no job. This time, Ramm has a home and money saved, though he knows other men in the program do not have the same help.

"There's people here that I talked to that don't have a home to go to and their mom and dad don't want them back," Ramm said. He recently reconnected with his younger sister after 20 years apart. He plans to fix up a 1988 Cadillac and name it "Recovery."

Rebuilding as a father

Kenneth Cook, 34, is working toward a different goal. The Milwaukee father of two young girls entered the program through the Department of Corrections to become a better dad.

Cook began struggling with legal trouble from alcohol and drugs in 2018 when he was 26 years old. He caught a DUI and an OWI, along with driving while revoked. "You know you're about to be doing it, but you're doing it anyway," Cook said.

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Cook said drugs and alcohol take hold of a person quickly. But he believes true change must come from inside the person who needs help. He added, "You can't be forced into it; it's something that you guys desire."

Cook had been at the residence for one month at the time of the interview. He said staff members break lessons down step by step so everyone can understand. He said staff members like Richardson, David, and G help keep residents on the right track. "They definitely make sure we do what we got to do to get it done the right way, not just passing through," Cook said.

Cook wants to pick up new hobbies, align himself with positive crowds, and stay sober so his two daughters can have him back in their lives. "Be around the people that want to see you do good and want to see you win," Cook insisted.

Recovery takes time and effort

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Community Services Joshua Glover Residential Re-entry Center program participants Joshua Glover Residential Re-entry Center program participants.

Clem Richardson works as a group facilitator at the residence and has worked there for 27 years. He leads group classes on recovery, anger management, trauma, and work skills.

Richardson said recovery is about more than just stopping drug or alcohol use. He said residents often carry guilt, shame, grief, anger, and past trauma.

In the Matrix Model Recovery group, men talk about trust, accepting their problems, and moving forward. Richardson also teaches simple ways to manage anger, such as deep breathing and counting. "Any anger that's learned can be unlearned," Richardson said.

Richardson shared the story of a man who joined the program in 2017 after years in the juvenile system. Today, that man is sober, works as a peer support specialist, and owns an acting company.

Richardson wants people in Milwaukee to stop judging men who have been in prison. He said many return home to work, get married, start businesses, and care for their families. "A lot of these men that we don't talk about on the news come back and get jobs, come back and get married, come back and start businesses," Richardson said.

Tracking progress and success

Residents usually stay at the Joshua Glover Residence for 90 to 120 days, according to Jay Tucker, Community Reintegration Administrator at Wisconsin Community Services (WCS).

Tucker said WCS tracks program success by dividing the number of residents who finish the program by the total number of residents who leave during a set period.

To complete the program, residents must join required classes, work toward their treatment goals, and address housing, jobs, substance use, and mental health needs. Staff members and the resident's state agent review that work before deciding if the resident completed the program.

For Ramm and Cook, recovery will continue long after they leave the house. Both men remain focused on building better lives for themselves and their families.