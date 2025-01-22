Milwaukee People’s March Focuses on Resistance

× Expand Photo Courtesy Virginia Small Milwaukee People's March

The People’s March drew protesters of all ages to downtown Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 18. People carried signs, many hand-drawn, reflecting a wide range of policy concerns as Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president for the second time.

The march and rally, like those in cities nationwide, was held in solidarity with the People’s March on Washington, where thousands flocked to the Milwaukee organizers estimated that about 200 people braved frigid weather for the local event.

Activists gathered in Cathedral Square Park, and marched for about an hour, stopping for speeches at the federal courthouse and city hall, before assembling again in Cathedral Square.

Protesters addressed “intersectional” issues, including reproductive rights, climate crisis concerns, racial inequality and political repression, LGBTQ and immigrant rights, and global solidarity. The People’s March re-envisioned the “Women’s March” protests that took place the weekend before Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Women’s March echoes included people wearing signature “pussy hats” and many hot-pink signs with slogans supporting reproductive freedom. Numerous marchers held or wore signs pledging their

commitment to resistance. Others focused on protecting rights for all people, including transgender individuals. Some signs focused on “Love” and others on the Earth’s survival, such as one warning that “There is no Plan(et) B.”

Call-and-response chants by marchers included:

“Not the church, not the state, women will decide their fate.”

“Our body, our choice.”

“No Trump, No KKK, No racist USA!”

“Power to the people. No one is illegal.”

“Human rights are universal. No exceptions, no reversals.”

“We are unstoppable. Another world is possible.”

One protest chant, with dee historical roots, asserted, “The people united will never be defeated.”

People’s March coordinator Connie Lancelle said in a statement, “Our communities deserve positive progressive change that…protect[s] our quality of life.”