Milwaukee's Historic Theaters

If the history of movie going has proven anything, it is that the desire to go out and see a show is a resilient aspect of our culture. The many advances that have threatened the movies over the years—radio, television, home video and now streaming video services—have driven the industry to adapt and innovate. In many of the multiplex theaters, this includes things like stadium and premium seating or premium food services. Indeed, these upgrades have helped to boost domestic theatrical revenue by more than 50% between 2000 and 2016—a period during which Netflix streaming service evolved from an add-on service for their DVD-through-the-mail subscribers to a service in more than 50 million homes in the U.S.

A smaller part of the industry’s bottom line is the old guard of historic neighborhood movie houses. Milwaukee and the surrounding area are home to a number of these theaters. Even in the heyday of movie going when the city supported more than 90 theaters, these neighborhood houses were not the primary drivers of the industry. The bulk of ticket revenues always came from Milwaukee’s Downtown theater palaces, whose opulent settings and first-class services were similar to what is offered at multiplexes today. Suburbanization and the rise of mall-based retail through the post-war years killed off these old theaters in droves. The new suburbanites began going to movie theaters in suburban malls and business districts rather than driving to the city’s historic theaters.

Milwaukee movie buffs are lucky to have a half-dozen of these historic theaters still operating in the area. They survive in the age of Netflix by both maintaining the old thrill of a night out at the movies and ensuring that their customers get more than just a bucket of popcorn and a show.

“It’s communal,” says Terry Tayler, general manager of Bay View’s Avalon Theater. “Bringing together the neighborhood for films and welcoming others outside the neighborhood to join us on this great street in a great neighborhood in a historic landmark in the city of Milwaukee.” But the Avalon also makes the effort to enhance the overall experience by creating a different kind of movie-going experience. “You’re no longer ‘just going to the movies.’ You’re going out with a group of friends, arriving early for cocktails in the lounge, then heading into the theater to watch curated pre-show [programming]. We have fun drink specials for certain films and cool concession items that are apropos for bigger releases. It’s going out; it’s more of an event,” Tayler says.

Roman Kelly of Fox Bay Cinema Grill in Whitefish Bay also takes care to see that his theater offers a modern twist with the classic theater experience. “The movie theater experience is more immersive than what you can get at home,” Kelly said. “We have a full menu and bar. Our wait staff will take your order at your seats and bring your food and drinks to your seats… the movie-going experience here can be more than just seeing a movie and eating some popcorn.”

Below is a list of the area’s surviving neighborhood theaters, as well as what makes each unique both historically and in the present-day movie marketplace.

Avalon Theater, 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Opened 1929

The rare example of a long-shuttered theater to reopen, the Avalon is one of the city’s architectural gems. With a restored atmospheric setting (which gives the impression of watching a movie under a starry night sky), the house offers creative programming that includes classic films and cult favorites. The theater also features a bar and lounge that is open to the general public.

Downer Theatre, 2589 N. Downer Ave. Opened 1915

Milwaukee’s oldest theater, the Downer has maintained an art house format since the 1950s. The theater mostly relies on the quality of the films to maintain its customer base, but has recently begun adding fun messages to the marquee, such as one seen during a recent run of The Beguiled, which the Downer promoted as featuring “Bring It On’s Kirsten Dunst.”

Fox Bay Cinema Grill, 334 E. Silver Spring Drive. Opened 1951

With a beautiful Art Deco design and a prime spot along Whitefish Bay’s walkable commercial strip, the Fox Bay offers first-run films and an extensive menu. Like most of the theaters on this list, the original auditorium (which once sat nearly 1,000) has been broken into smaller houses to allow for a cozier atmosphere and a wider variety of films. The theater promotes itself as a family friendly destination.

Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave. Opened 1927

The Oriental shines as the lone surviving “neighborhood palace” theater built by the Saxe Brothers chain in the late 1920s. Bringing the glamour of Downtown Milwaukee movie going to the city’s East Side, the Oriental has been wonderfully maintained over the decades and still gives a thrill to moviegoers. The theater has remained pretty traditional in its programming, but has expanded its drink offerings in recent years.

Rosebud Cinema Drafthouse, 6823 W. North Ave. Opened 1931

Riding the trend of cinema-grills, the Rosebud converted from a single-screen set-up to its present format in 1999. Presently operated by the Neighborhood Theater Group (which also runs the Avalon and the Times), the Rosebud features standard Hollywood fare and a selection of pizzas, appetizers and cocktails.

Times Cinema, 5906 Vliet St. Opened 1935

Utilizing the same format at the Rosebud, the Times is another theater that has come back from the dead, reopening in December 2012 after closing abruptly the previous spring. The Times remains a single-screener, and it features sofas for prime movie-viewing comfort. It also offers the novel “Friday Night Freakshow” of old favorites and cult hits.