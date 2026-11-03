Milwaukee Voters Connect Everyday Struggles to Election Issues

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As Milwaukee residents prepare to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, many say their choices are shaped by daily concerns: rent, groceries, jobs, education, safe streets and transportation.

For Bionca Barnes, 35, a credentialing associate who lives near Wauwatosa, housing costs are among her biggest concerns. She recently moved and had to consider rent, utilities and gas.

“The rent is higher than our paychecks every two weeks,” Barnes said. Barnes, who has four children, said food, clothing and gas also put pressure on family budgets. She said some families put bills on hold or make payment plans to cover other needs. She travels farther to find fresh food because meat at the Pick 'n Save near Midtown can spoil within one or two days.

Food access and neighborhood needs

Grocery access was a concern for other residents, too. Clint Myrick, 40, a U.S. Bank employee who lives on Milwaukee’s North Side, said his family drives 15 to 20 minutes to stores in Brookfield or Menomonee Falls.

Myrick said the Midtown store is often crowded and the loss of a nearby Walmart left fewer choices. “Even in my privileged state, I still have to travel outside of my neighborhood,” Myrick said.

Greg Griffin, 48, who lives in Sherman Park and is assistant director of student support services in Marquette University’s Educational Opportunity Program, said he also travels outside Milwaukee for groceries. “We just don't have the quality,” Griffin said.

Griffin said some students he works with cannot afford to live on campus and commute instead. Others work to help support their families while keeping up with school. He wants elected officials to attend school and community meetings, listen and set clear goals.

Education, jobs and the cost of living

Darro Harland, 19, a Marquette sophomore studying biology on a pre-dental track, will vote for the first time. He works as a certified nursing assistant at Aurora Sinai Hospital. He said he was too young to vote in the last presidential election. “I feel like it was important to exercise my right,” Harland said.

As he looks toward dental school, he worries about paying for more education and taking on private loans. He wants elected officials to raise the minimum wage, lower housing costs and improve access to affordable housing and food.

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Melissa Smith, 66, a retired Milwaukee resident who lives near Capitol Drive and Roosevelt, also sees jobs and rising costs as major concerns. She spent years working in Milwaukee Public Schools and as a community organizer helping families connect with services. “Currently, where we're at now, jobs are far and in between,” Smith said. “And it's really hard because when you don't have money, you have more problems.”

Smith said she is semi-retired and may need to find work again. Gas, medication and health care costs have added to the strain. She wants elected officials to focus on Milwaukee Public Schools, including basic reading and math skills, and support after-school activities. “If you know better, you'll do better,” Smith said.

Safety and what voters expect

Safety also shapes how residents view their neighborhoods. Smith said she does not feel Milwaukee County neighborhoods are as safe as they should be. She wants more attention to street safety and programs that give young people positive places to go.

Amyah Brooks, 23, a community services coordinator and recent Marquette graduate who lives on the Near West Side, also wants safer streets. She named reckless driving as a serious problem and wants potholes fixed, more accessible bus routes and a bus app with accurate, updated information.

Brooks wants to stay in Milwaukee, but rent, groceries, transportation and other bills make it hard to save and plan for the future. “Loving a city and being able to afford to live in it are two different things,” Brooks said.

She said elected officials need to understand the pressure people face when trying to cover basic needs. “I don’t think young people or any person should have to decide about paying rent or to miss a meal,” Brooks said.

The residents raised different priorities, from education and food access to transportation and public safety. But they shared an expectation that candidates listen to their communities and show what they will do after taking office.

Harland said young people unsure about voting should look at their communities, identify what they want changed and find candidates who share those goals. “Because you as one person cannot change, but your vote can help,” he said.