Milwaukee’s Amani Neighborhood Looks Forward to New Affordable Housing

× Expand Photo courtesy Northwestern Mutual Foundation Steve Radke and community partners - Northwestern Mutual Foundation Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, joins community partners at a completed home developed through the company’s collaborative housing efforts.

For many families in the United States, owning a home remains the clearest path to building long-term wealth. In Milwaukee, a benevolent investment is aiming to make that path more accessible, starting in one of the city’s historic neighborhoods.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is pledging more than $3 million over the next three years to support affordable housing in the Amani neighborhood. The funding will help in the construction of more than 90 economical homes. It is part of a larger plan to increase homeownership and reinvigorate Milwaukee communities.

“A portion of the $3 million will be allocated to help the nonprofits who are building the 90 homes,” said Audra Brennan, vice president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “These include Habitat for Humanity, Milwaukee Community Crossroads and Ezekiel Community Development. The other portion will go to support the upfront financing for the Tax Increment Financing district (TIF), all of the homes being built. This will help the property developers, the EMEM Group and Habitat for Humanity. The Community Development Alliance will manage the funds.”

Brennan went on, “Ultimately, the dollars we have committed will be used for the construction of all the homes in the Amani neighborhood. The developer, Emem Group, will be receiving some of the funds through a WHEDA tax credit application that Emem has pending, and with the aid of the TIF.”

Improving Quality of Life

Michael Emem is the president and CEO of Emem Group, the real estate development and building design firm and the project’s lead developer. This work calls back to his childhood.

“I grew up on 42nd and Garfield, the Washington Park neighborhood, in a single parent home,” he said. “My mom worked different jobs to provide us what we needed. Kind of a rough neighborhood, but I liked it. I enjoyed being innocent, playing in the streets. Summers I went to the Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park, spent full days there. But we had enough shootings where that kind of criminal behavior became a way of life. I just assumed this was normal life. Wasn’t until I became a young adult that I realized these shouldn’t be acceptable living conditions.

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“Amani is my first home,” he added. “That personal connection drives my dedication to creating opportunities for families to plant roots and build a future here.”

Emem also emphasized the importance of teamwork, noting that projects like this depend on partners who share a long-term commitment to the city.

Teamwork Makes It Work

Amani is the third Milwaukee neighborhood to benefit from this collaborative, community-centered funding model. The investment pledge marks another step toward Northwestern Mutual’s goal of supporting the construction of 500 affordable homes in Milwaukee by 2030. The goal includes collaborating with local nonprofit organizations and community partners.

“Northwestern Mutual has called Milwaukee home for 168 years,” said Steve Radke, president of the foundation. “Ensuring our city thrives remains at the core of our mission.” Radke pointed to Amani as a neighborhood where the organization has longstanding ties, and where this latest investment builds on years of collaboration.

Similar efforts are underway in Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way, part of a wider strategy to strengthen neighborhoods across the city. The new funding comes as Milwaukee takes a strong stand on housing, with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson designating 2026 as the “Year of Housing.”

In Amani, the project will be supported through an affordable housing Tax Increment District (TIF) and a network of partners that includes the Dominican Center, Amani United, the Community Development Alliance, Milwaukee Community Crossroads and Ezekiel Hope. This also includes Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and the Emem Group, the main builders.

For the Amani area, the need is apparent. Over 64% of homes were built before 1940. Currently, only about a third of residents own their homes. The rest are renters. The combination of aging housing stock and low homeownership can make it harder for Amani families to build stability and for neighborhoods to sustain long-term growth. All of the planned homes will be built on currently vacant lots. Most of the infrastructure is already in place, streets, sewer, electric, and water.

Shaping the Future

“For many people, the cost of housing is beyond what their incomes will allow,” said Brennan. “There are also challenges in accessing mortgages. Our approach is to help increase the supply of affordable homes. We partner with ACTS Housing to support their alternative lending programs. We work closely with homebuyer counseling agencies who help prepare potential homeowners.” She went on, “Home ownership provides overall financial stability including stable employment, education and safety.”

Northwestern Mutual’s involvement in addressing Milwaukee’s housing challenges began in 2020. Since then, the foundation has invested more than $10 million in housing-related grants. It has supported everything from new construction to critical home repairs, and even services like housing counseling and food access.

This latest commitment builds on that momentum, but it also reflects something more grounded, that stable housing can shape the trajectory of a family’s future. In neighborhoods like Amani, where history runs deep but investment has lagged, efforts like this are about more than new buildings. They’re about creating the conditions for people to put down roots and grow.