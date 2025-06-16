Milwaukee’s Day of Action, Anger and Joy

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Protestors in Cathedral Square Park - No Kings Day Protestors hold signs in Cathedral Square Park during the 'No Kings Day' protests in Milwaukee.

The approving roar of the crowd was audible two blocks away as Saturday’s “No Kings” Day of Action got underway in Milwaukee. Thousands of people packed Cathedral Square Park in the city’s Downtown and overspilled onto surrounding sidewalks. Passing motorists honked in support.

Milwaukee was among many locations where events took place on June 14—1,500 cities and towns according to No Kings’ website. The nationwide protests were held to counter the $45 million, cult of personality birthday parade staged that same day in Washington, D.C. to honor the occupant of the White House.

“It’s about reclaiming a government that works for us,” not the oligarchs, Milwaukee “No Kings” organizer Ben Dombrowski told the cheering crowd. Cathedral Square Park was awash with signs, most homemade from cardboard delivery boxes (no paid agitators here!) expressing a variety of perspectives. “No Crowns for Clowns” was a popular slogan, but other signboard messages included “Make Lies Wrong Again,” “Melt ICE,” “Gestapo? No, They Checked Papers First” and “Say No to the Anti-Christ.” Ukrainian, Palestinian, LGBTQ and Mexican flags were seen, along with many American flags, albeit some were upside down to signal distress. One veteran waved the Marine Corps flag.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Protesters - No Kings Day People rally in Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee for the 'No Kings Day' protest on June 14, 2025

The mutigenerational, multiethnic audience applauded loudly as local organizer William Walter condemned Elon Musk’s “techno-brat lackeys” for gutting institutions that have positively influenced the outcomes for millions of Americans since the New Deal. He reminded listeners that Wisconsin was once at the forefront of progressive politics (Backward is not our motto) and that Milwaukee was governed by social democrats for decades. The Turner Society’s Emilio de Torre spoke of the Turners’ origins in the political refugees who helped settle Milwaukee in the 19th century. “If you don’t call out wrong and hateful actions, you are colluding with them,” he declared “Tell them ‘Hell no!’ Stand up! Fight back! Our diversity is our strength!” Madison writer John Nichols also issued a call to his listeners. “You are standing together in epic numbers—the world will know that America stands once again against tyranny.”

And then over the loudspeakers came the familiar voice of the senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, with a message of support. The impressive roster of national and local speakers included Timothy Faust, author of Health Justice Now, who warned that 16 million Americans are at risk of losing essential health care because of cuts to Medicaid; Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s Tanya Atkinson, who warned that millions of women will lose access to health care; and representatives from labor, Latino and Palestinian groups as well as a former U.S. Attorney. Thomas Jefferson was quoted several times, as was Thomas Paine, the Torah, the Gospels and the Quran.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The atmosphere at Cathedral Square was as festive as an outdoor rock concert, but one with meaningful content, as speakers denounced the regime’s attacks on health, education, history, culture, the Constitution, the rule of law, immigrants, minorities, freedom of assembly and freedom of expression. A lone Milwaukee Police officer watched the crowd from across the street. As expected, the Day of Action was a peaceful, sometimes angry, sometimes joyous act of resistance.