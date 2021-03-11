MPS District 4: Dual Endorsement Aisha Carr and Dana Kelley

× Expand Aisha Carr (left) and Dana Kelley for MPS District 4

Two very strong candidates came out of the Feb. 16 primary, Aisha Carr and Dana Kelley and the MPS board would do well with either. Both are committed to public service and both are strong progressives.

Aisha Carr has two Master’s degrees: one from UW Madison in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis and a second from Cardinal Stritch University in Urban Special Education. Carr is a special education and English teacher. We are impressed with the fact that she led a Restorative Practice program to promote civil resolution to any form of conflict.

She also has experience on Capitol Hill where she worked for former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold.

Dana Kelley, a proud alumna of MPS, attended UWM and MATC and has an Associate degree in biblical studies from the Midwest Bible College. She’s a mom and has been a successful community organizer/activist with such groups as North Side Rising and the highly regarded Citizen Action of Wisconsin. Kelley is running for this position as a democratic socialist which for her means, “That we will have a world where regular people have the power to make the economic decisions that affect all of us.”

We believe that the Milwaukee Board of School Directors will be well served with whomever wins this race.

