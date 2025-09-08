Nationwide Billboard Campaign Calls Out Corporate Billionaire Greed

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Michael Redmond More Perfect Union billboard

Working class advocacy organization More Perfect Union recently installed new billboards around Milwaukee to draw attention to corporate greed and worker exploitation at the hands of billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel.

This nationwide campaign, known as We Make, They Take, involves 50 billboards across nine states that call out the tax breaks for the wealthy and the outsourcing of jobs overseas by multinational corporations while working class Americans suffer cuts to critical services like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare - now made even worse thanks to the passage of President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

According to the More Perfect Union website, the average CEO of an S&P 500 company made 272 times more than their median worker. Founder and Executive Director of More Perfect Union Faiz Shakir explains that the “We Make, They Take” campaign sheds light on the class war that has been going on in the U.S. for decades. “We want to raise class consciousness in this country and build solidarity. The extremely wealthy have controlled the economy and they’re buying off the political system.”

The billboards are strikingly designed to provoke crucial conversations about rebuilding the trade union movement, breaking up corporate monopolies, rewriting the tax code and expanding government safety net programs. Shakir affirms, “All of those actions can only be done if we’re prepared to challenge the economic and political power of the corporate elite, and the billboards are an effort to generate that momentum.”

Milwaukeeans are no strangers to corporate greed, as we have seen with companies like Case New Holland, Master Lock, Foxconn and Uline. If the U.S. is to remain a producer nation where well-paying jobs afford quality benefits, the power of Big Tech must be taken on by way of collective power.

“Wisconsinites have lived the pains for decades of watching factories close and move good-paying jobs overseas,” Shakir affirms. “We’re now in the midst of yet another economic transition, where oligarchs are prepared to throw tons of people out of their jobs as part of the artificial intelligence transformation.”

In addition to Wisconsin, billboards have been installed by More Perfect Union in Michigan, Iowa, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New Mexico.