'No Kings' Day of Defiance to Take Place Saturday in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Neareye - Wikimedia Commons 50501 Protest 2025 - Portland, Maine Protesters in Monument Square in Portland, Maine on April 19, 2025 for the Day of Action organized by the 50501 movement.

This Saturday, June 14, which is Flag Day as well as Trump’s birthday, demonstrators are taking to the streets in more than 1,500 cities nationwide for the 'No Kings' Day of Defiance, demanding safety, dignity and justice in the face of the Trump administration’s authoritarian overreach and erosion of democratic norms.

These demonstrations, coordinated by Indivisible, are happening at the same time as Trump’s military parade in Washington D.C. honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which is estimated will cost $25 to 45 million dollars in taxpayer money.

march on Saturday, which takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park. A press release from the No Kings coalition states, “This military escalation only confirms what we’ve known: this government wants to rule by force, not serve the people.”

No Kings organizer Andrew Guss explains, Trump’s upcoming military/birthday display symbolizes everything that the movement rejects. “Locals in Milwaukee joined to amplify grassroots resistance and affirm that in America, we are citizens—not subjects.”

The marches are described as an act of collective resistance that stands for free and fair elections, inclusive governance, and the principle that power belongs to the people and not the elites.

Large numbers, powerful speeches and bold visuals are expected, and marshals trained in de-escalation will be present.

“We anticipate strong turnout and powerful energy at events across Wisconsin,” Guss contends. “Wisconsin is a critical battleground, and people here understand what’s at stake. This will be a day of unity, urgency and action.”In addition to Milwaukee, No Kings demonstrations will take place in Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Shawano, Stevens Point, Eau Claire, La Crosse and many more Wisconsin cities. All who are planning to attend a demonstration should familiarize themselves with their constitutional protestors’ rights in the event of an emergency.