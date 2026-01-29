No Kings Hosts Nation-wide ICE Observation Training

× Expand Image via No Kings - nokings.org No Kings - Eyes of Ice Training Promo Image

The now-ubiquitous No Kings coalition, comprised of national civic groups such as Indivisible, the ACLU and the Working Families Party, successfully rallied over 10 million dissenting Americans total between two nation-wide protest events in June and October 2025, with a third slated for March 28, 2026. While a vital practice of civic engagement, street protests are not the only way to get involved in resisting the federal government’s policies and actions.

Organizers and leaders with No Kings launched a virtual “Eyes on ICE” training on January 26 in response to a need for more accessible avenues to engage in resistance efforts. According to the ACLU, the training is “designed to equip Americans with tools to exercise their rights and safely monitor federal enforcement actions.” The first training drew over 200,000 attendees across the country. Paired with Know Your Rights handbooks and education offered by many national and state-level organizations, this civic training proves to be a simple yet powerful method of resistance. The coalition plans to regularly host the virtual trainings as long as ICE agents continue to terrorize US cities, with the next session planned for February 5, 2026.

The virtual session runs for approximately one hour. Organizers provide basic instructions on effectively documenting ICE presence while minimizing risk of altercation—for example, maintaining a distance from ICE agents such that any interaction with an officer would require them approaching you first. No Kings partners take time for Q&A on the back end of the hour following the training. Representatives from the ACLU took questions during January 26’s training. Asked if ICE’s conduct was legal, Maribel Hernández Rivera, national director of immigrant community strategies for the ACLU, plainly says “The constitution has not changed. The law has not changed. Because the administration says something is so, does not make it so.”

Bearing Witness

ICE aggression in American cities continues to escalate, heightening the importance of bearing witness. Political and community leaders have called upon residents to document ICE interactions for accountability and future prosecution, as well as to provide clarity when rumors swirl on where ICE agents may or may not be. Learning how to observe ICE activity safely is key in effective documentation—it’s why we have evidence of the unconscionable deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, multiple angles that frame by frame dispel the lies promoted by DHS regarding Good and Pretti’s purported “terroristic” intent.

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, remarks to San Francisco-based paper Mother Jones, how amazing it is to see people rushing in to be of service.

“These people saw secret police force assault and murder fellow Americans, and one natural response ... is to be quiet and go home and not show up. But instead, we have, by several orders of magnitude, the largest number of people ever to attend a training to learn how to do exactly what Renée Good and Alex Pretti were doing.”

Join the next Eyes on ICE training on February 5 at 7 p.m. CST, and keep an eye out for upcoming trainings thereafter through No Kings’ and partners’ events pages.