No Kings II — Love Makes us Great

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt No Kings - October 2025 Protesters gather to march for "No Kings Day" in Milwaukee on Oct. 18, 2025s

Nearly 20,000 Milwaukeeans poured into Cathedral Square Saturday morning for the second No Kings demonstration this year. The scene was akin to a summer street festival, tents and tables lining the perimeter of the park, live music echoing down the corridors of the Lower East Side, and a dense crowd cheering in solidarity.

In advance of the thousands of nationwide No Kings protests, House Speaker Mike Johnson decried the event as a “Hate America Rally.” The No Kings coalition, along with protesters and organizers across the country, retorted that they protested for love of country and democracy.

Expand Photo by Julia Watt No Kings Signs - October 2025 Signs seen at Milwaukee's No Kings demonstration and march on Oct. 18, 2025

Protesters displayed creative signage denouncing a myriad of authoritarian overreaches at the federal level, from attacks on environmental protections, to scapegoating of queer and trans people, to eradication of reproductive autonomy. Many signs called for the release of the Epstein files and likened rampant ICE abductions and the militarization of U.S. cities (with emphasis on our neighbor, Chicago) to the crimes of Nazi Germany. Attendees flew Palestinian, Ukrainian, Mexican and LGBTQ+ pride flags, as well the American flag—in most cases, upside-down. Some donned inflatable costumes in a nod to protests in Portland, OR. One attendee in a shark costume explained that the costumes brought levity to a serious cause.

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt No Kings Protesters in Costumes - October 2025 Protesters wear inflatable costumes for the No Kings demonstration in Milwaukee on Oct. 18, 2025

The Organizers

Local non-profit organizers remarked on the diversity of issues at hand. “This event is so effective because it is so intersectional,” said Stephanie with Milwaukee4Palestine. She and her co-tabler, Bryan with Wisconsin Bail Out The People Movement, emphasized that the recent ceasefire in Gaza does not mean the humanitarian work ends. “The attacks on our people are unacceptable.” The ACLU handed out Know Your Rights guides for navigating protests and police encounters. Kwesi with the ACLU was happy with the large turnout, “not succumbing to the weight of this all.” Kate tabled with MSOE’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter to raise awareness regarding 310 East Knapp St., an MSOE building leased to ICE as a holding facility. “The school doesn’t seem to care that students don’t want this.”

Expand Photo by Julia Watt No Kings - Voces de la Frontera screenprinting - October 2025 Voces de la Frontera hosts a screenprinting booth for protesters to make prints at the No Kings demonstration in Milwaukee on Oct. 18, 2025

Christine Neumann-Ortiz with Voces de la Frontera stated that their priority was to invite community members to continue building out state-wide support for Latine immigrants and workers. She expressed hope that the event would help shift public opinion on human rights abuses by the Trump administration. Voces also distributed banners reading “ABCDEFUND ICE” screen-printed on site.

The Stage

Earl Ingram of Civic Media emceed, with musical performances by Wave Chapelle and Dak DuBois. Ingram stated, “I thought the victories of the past that gave us freedoms…would remain unchanged. I’ve since come to find that those freedoms must be fought for by every generation.” Alan Chavoya of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization led the crowd in chants. “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!”

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Cathedral Square Stage - No Kings - Oct. 2025 Protesters gather around the main stage in Cathedral Square at Milwaukee No Kings demonstration on Oct. 18, 2025

Members of the Fighting Oligarchy Coalition spoke out against corporate greed and surveillance. Maggie Daun of Civic Media delivered fiery remarks. “Let’s be clear. There is no lawlessness, violence, or mayhem [today], except for that which is being directed out of the Oval Office. No more!” No Kings organizers and The Raging Grannies presented a skit mocking Trump’s buffoonery.

An interfaith coalition led a blessing, with representatives from the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and more.

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Protesters March - No Kings - October 2025 Protesters march through Milwaukee's downtown during the city's No Kings demonstration on Oct. 18, 2025

The March

The march wrapped around the Lower East Side, down the lakefront, and past the Federal Building. Affirming a commitment to nonviolent demonstration, organizers implemented several safety measures. Legal Observers from the Milwaukee Turners marched, and a minimal police presence blocked off intersections on bikes. Safety marshals stressed the sit-down wave in the event of agitation, imploring No Kings marchers to drop their signs, fall silent, and sit should an altercation arise. Virtually no counter-protest occurred in downtown Milwaukee however, aside from a handful of one-off confrontations.

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Balcony Protesters - No Kings - October 2025 People protest from their balconies and wave to fellow protesters marching during the No Kings demonstration in Milwaukee on Oct. 18, 2025

The diversity of causes and backgrounds represented proved to be the movement’s greatest strength. Protesters chanted in English and Spanish, parents carried their children on their backs, flowers and streamers adorned wheelchairs and walkers, while onlookers cheered from restaurant windows and apartment balconies. The march concluded with an imperative for participants’ activism not to stop with No Kings, and to join up with the causes that called the thousands of Milwaukeeans to the streets — a call to action for all people to find their role in resisting Trump’s fascist agenda.