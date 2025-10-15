No Kings: October 18 Peaceful Protest in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square

× Expand No Kings banner

On October 18, communities across the country will take part in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, a nationwide mobilization uniting millions of Americans in nonviolent protest against President Trump’s authoritarian actions and power grabs. Millions will gather for a peaceful demonstration to stand together in the belief that America belongs to its people, not to kings.

Building on the momentum of the June 14 day of action, which drew more than five million people across all 50 states, the October 18 mobilization is the next chapter in this growing movement. Together, millions will send a clear and unmistakable message: we are a nation of equals, and our country will not be ruled by fear or force.

WHAT: As the president escalates his authoritarian power grab, the No Kings nonviolent movement continues to rise stronger. We are united once again to remind the world: America has No Kings and the power belongs to the people.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cathedral Square, 520 E Wells St

WHO: Groups organizing the No Kings peaceful protests across the country include ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Indivisible, Human Rights, Campaign, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU, Blue Anchor Project, among others. For a complete list, visit nokings.org/partners

For a nationwide list of locations for the No Kings events, please visit NoKings.org.

All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.