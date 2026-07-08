Not Yet Halfway Home: Milwaukee's Attempt to Rein in Bad Out-of-State Landlords

× Expand Photo by Chuck Quirmbach Highgrove rental sign A rental sign for Highgrove Holdings on Carolyn Ferguson's home in Milwaukee (2026)

Milwaukee's effort to reduce the number of out-of-state housing owners who are neglecting their properties is showing signs of progress. But people residing in some of the homes, and their public and private advocates, say the struggle is like living in a very old house.

There's always more to be fixed.

Just ask Carolyn Ferguson, who lives in an older house on N. 36th St., near North Ave. For the last roughly seven years, she's rented from Highgrove Holdings Management LLC, which is based in California, though it has an office in Milwaukee.

Ferguson says her home has major problems waiting to be addressed.

“Holes in the side of the house. My car's been stolen three times because they won't put up a fence in back,” she says.

Can’t Live Like This

Ferguson spoke briefly to the Shepherd Express late June while in the hospital. Her asthma had gotten worse, and she blames her dwelling. “Because the carpets are wet from rain getting into the house,” Ferguson says.

She pleads: “They just need to do something. Because I can't keep living like this.”

Many other Milwaukeeans also have horror stories about Highgrove Holdings, which owns about 260 properties in the area. Deshawn Harris lived on the first floor of a Highgrove duplex near 24th and Keefe, for six years, prior to Highgrove selling the house this year. Harris complains of slow and shoddy repairs by Highgrove in response to several building code violations that existed when the company bought the property in 2020.

And then, in July 2024, a bullet shot from outside passed through Harris' front living room window. After obtaining a police report of the incident, she reached out to Highgrove's owner, David Tomblin.

Harris said it took five months to replace the window. “Five months! It was two days before Christmas. I guess he figured that that situation wasn't important enough,” Harris says.

Harris adds that she turned to her religious faith: "I was like, 'OK, Lord God, I know you don't make mistakes. I know you make way out of no way. But this monster needs to get taken care of.”

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Grassroots Help

Harris also learned she had grassroots help. Due to a large number of complaints against Highgrove, the company has, for more than a year, been on the radar of the organization Common Ground. Common Ground focuses on health and housing rights and has formed Milwaukee Tenants United.

Common Ground went door-to-door talking with tenants living in Highgrove properties that have building code violations and other problems and brought the residents together for meetings.

And Common Ground found it has an ally in Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke, elected to the city post in April 2024. In March of this year, Goyke, a former Democratic state representative from the near West Side, filed two lawsuits against Highgrove, alleging widespread property neglect, code violations and unpaid taxes.

“This is a target that we have tried over and over again other interventions, and not gained compliance,” Goyke says.

Goyke told the Shepherd Express this summer that his office continues to gather information on 138 Highgrove properties in question. Additional lenders to the firm have been identified and served legal notice as co-defendants. Goyke says those lenders are “kind of scattered across the country.”

He says two of those lenders have filed their own claims against Highgrove. That comes after U.S. Bank, in its own lawsuit against Highgrove, recently won a court decision to have a third-party receiver take over management of 86 Highgrove rental properties. Highgrove may respond at a court hearing in September.

The city is also waiting for a likely new Milwaukee County judge in its case, as the first judge assigned has retired. A temporary judge has been in place, but county jurists often rotate to different types of court assignments in early August.

Caring About Conditions

Goyke says because he's not a judge, he can't make promises as to how this case will turn out. But he vows, “We care about what it is owed to the city, whether that's through municipal court citation convictions or property taxes. And we care about the conditions of the properties in the neighborhoods. We enter this lawsuit seeking a remedy that would reinvest money into these properties.”

The pace of legal proceedings may frustrate some key parties. But Kiante Shields, a leader of Milwaukee Tenants United, says she remains optimistic about the city's lawsuit “because I believe that we are making a statement as a community to out-of-state landlords.”

The statement? Shields says, "We're not going to let just anyone continue to come into our city and treat our taxpayers any differently, other than with respect and dignity.”

Reached by phone June 30, Highgrove's Tomblin politely declined comment on the city's legal action and on his record of responding to tenants complaints. He cited the pending litigation.

He hasn't always been so reticent. After an early June Milwaukee City Hall hearing on nuisance complaints, Fox 6 reported that Tomblin defended his company, saying it works with city agencies and law enforcement. He also had a brief disagreement with Common Ground's Kevin Solomon, with Tomblin claiming most of his tenants are happy with Highgrove, and Solomon responding the tenants were pressured to reply that way.

Corporate Homeowners

Goyke acknowledges there are other big out-of-state landlords in Milwaukee, and some local companies that own a lot of properties. He says the "corporatization" of home ownership substantially increased during The Great Recession of 2008-9, when people lost jobs, foreclosures went up, and property values fell. That allowed large firms to purchase many local properties, especially in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods on the near north and south sides.

A study released by Marquette University Law School in May says the number of owner-occupied homes is rising a bit in Milwaukee, by roughly 3,800 between 2018 and 2025. But, the study notes, there are still about 9,000 fewer owner-occupied homes than the city's average figure from 1990 through 2005.

Marquette political scientist Matthew Mleczko says, “It's going to take some time to get back to where we were, before the bottom fell out.” Mleczko studies housing policy. He says not all big, out-of-state landlords are bad. But he add, “We have evidence that larger corporate landlords are more likely to evict renters.” Mleczko says a lot of evictions can lead to neighborhoods being more socially disconnected.

He urges continued work by local non-profits and city government to maintain or increase the number of owner-occupied homes.

Efforts Underway

Expand Photo by Chuck Quirmbach North 28th Street house - Metcalfe Park Community Bridges A home on North 28th Street being renovated by Metcalfe Park Community Bridges (2026)

The city has Homes MKE, where up to 150 vacant houses in the city's inventory of tax-foreclosed residential properties can be renovated and returned to productive use. The city says so far, 73 houses have been fully fixed up. Owner-occupancy is required.

Another effort is underway at 2534 N.28th St. That's the address of a five-bedroom house being renovated under the supervision of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges (MPCB.). The non-profit group says it acquired the property when it was up for sale, to head off a possible purchase by a non-local entity or other party not interested in making substantial repairs.

MPCB Deputy Director and Lead Organizer Melody McCurtis says this will be the group's fourth house at which renters will have a path to home ownership. “We have so many folks in the neighborhood who have been renting five, ten, twenty years. They deserve a home where they stay and contribute to the neighborhood,” McCurtis says.

She laments what she calls “under-resourcing” of similar housing renovation. “If we had ten million dollars to rehab and get folks on a pathway to ownership, we would be changing the trajectory in just one neighborhood, right? That could be replicated somewhere else,” McCurtis says.

A 20-year neighbor of the house on 28th, Richard Clark, says MPCB's renovation is great. He expects that given the size of the home, the incoming residents will have children. “My objective is to make this a residential neighborhood, where the kids can play up and down the street with no hassles whatsoever,” Clark says.

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges says it hopes to have an open house at the property later this summer. By then, we might know if the federal government is going to take a step to limit out-of-state housing purchases in cities like Milwaukee. In late June, Congress took final action on The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The wide-ranging measure includes restrictions on institutional investors buying single-family homes.

After holding a Milwaukee housing roundtable in May, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) told the Shepherd Express, “The federal legislation takes a bite out of this,” meaning what she calls the problem of non-local property owners poorly maintaining houses, raising rents and blocking access to some would-be local buyers.

But after promising to sign the housing bill, President Donald Trump cancelled a signing ceremony, saying he wants Congress to first pass the SAVE America Act. Many critics say that measure would make it harder for people to vote—including in Black and brown neighborhoods—where many residents wait, wait, wait for their far-off landlord to make repairs.