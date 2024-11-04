Obama Stumps for Harris in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Barack Obama at the Milwaukee election rally November 11, 2024 Barack Obama at the Milwaukee election rally at the Baird Center November 11, 2024

Former President Barack Obama took the stage with his sleeves already rolled up. He ended his speech declaring, “Let’s get to work!”

Appearing Sunday afternoon at the Baird Conference Center campaigning for the Harris-Walz Democratic Party ticket, he delivered remarks in an effort to get undecided voters cast their ballot for his party

The day opened with the sound system moving through a playlist that included James Brown, Curtis Mayfield, Al Green, Staple Singers and dub reggae. The room felt more like a vintage groove-quake, DJ set by Milwaukee’s The Get Down than a political rally.

The A-List of speakers taking the stage included former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley notched up the room’s energy when he brought up Harris’ challenger having the audacity to compare himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo at a recent Milwaukee visit.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore danced to the podium to the strains of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Heatwave” and suggested, “As long as you are going to the polls you might as well vote for me.”

Governor Tony Evers, along with a Marquette University student organizer and Senator Tammy Baldwin—who is on the ballot and reminded voters that she wrote the provision to the Affordable Care Act to allow children to stay on parents’ health insurance until they turn 26—all set the stage for Obama.

Referring to the marketing grifts of sneakers and Holy Bible sales, Obama systematically dismantled the Republican Party’s candidate, describing him as a 78-year-old who has not stopped whining. “Do you think that is somebody who is going to look out for you?” Obama asked. He pointed to Harris as having the moral compass required to make the tough decision to lead the nation.

Citing the pandemic playbook he handed to his predecessor, which apparently was never consulted; the previous eight years of economic growth Trump took credit for; and the Covid stimulus checks Trump insisted include his name, Obama’s summary was a frustrated, “Who does that?”