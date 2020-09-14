On President Donald J. Trump's History of Racial Fearmongering

× Expand President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Maryland on his way to a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

President Donald J. Trump has little use for African Americans despite the Black faces presented at the Republican National Convention in August. As many of us savvy New Yorkers like to say in Brooklynese, for all to hear: “Fuhgeddaboudit!”

Following is a revealing case in point from his checkered, racist New York past, which, hopefully, Black voters everywhere will recall heading into the Nov. 3 election: On May 1, 1989, citizen Trump paid $85,000 for a scurrilous, 600-word, full-page-ad in four New York City daily newspapers during the incredible media furor over the infamous Central Park Jogger rape case.

In the disgusting ad, Trump revealed his racism by calling for the death penalty for five black and Latino teens accused of raping a 28-year-old white woman—allegations that were convincingly disproved in 2002. The ad in the New York Daily News, New York Post, New York Newsday and New York Times was headlined in capital letters: BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!

Its vitriolic words included the following: “…the reckless and dangerously permissive atmosphere which allows criminals of every age to beat and rape a helpless woman and then laugh at her family’s anguish… I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes…I am not looking to psychoanalyze them or understand them. I am looking to punish them…”

No Apologies

Trump has never apologized for these race-tinged ads, which ran two years after I joined the Daily News after leaving The Milwaukee Journal. As a News editorial writer-columnist, I commented on the assault of the jogger, Trisha Meili, an investment banker. In my writing and on “Showdown”—the national TV show on CNBC I co-hosted with the late Morton Downey Jr.—I pounced on Trump for his death penalty ads.

In the frenzy over the April 19, 1989 attack—termed “wilding” by the city’s news media—the accused black and Latino teens called “The Central Park Five” were coerced by police into videotaped confessions, convicted and served eight-to-13 years in prison. Their convictions were thrown out in 2002 when the real rapist, Matias Reyes, confessed in prison that he, alone, at 18, had attacked the jogger. Found in the brush, her skull was smashed and 75-percent of the blood drained from her body. She remained in a coma for 12 days, left with permanent damage and has no memories of the attack.

Meili later went public as a motivational speaker and wrote a book. The guilt of Matias—a murderer and serial rapist—was confirmed through his DNA on Meili’s sock.

Monumental Victory

The innocent youths—Kevin Richardson and Raymond Santana, 14; Antron McCray and Yusef Salaam, 15, and Kharey Wise, 16—filed a wrongful conviction suit vs. the city after their release. They sought $250 million and were awarded $41 million in 2014. The Rev. Al Sharpton called it “a monumental victory” for the men and their families. “It’s also a victory for those in the community that stood with them from day one and believed in their innocence in this case,” he continued. “As supporters, we were viciously attacked for standing with them, but we were on the right side of history.”

Trump, true to his leanings, vociferously objected to the city’s financial settlement with the five young men, despite the fact that they had been proven innocent. To wit:

“My opinion on settlement of the Central Park Jogger case is that it’s a disgrace. A detective close to the case, and who has followed it since 1989, calls it ‘the heist of the century.’ Settlement doesn’t mean innocence, but it indicates incompetence on several levels. This case has not been dormant, and many people have asked why it took so long to settle? It is politics at its lowest and worst form…The recipients must be laughing out loud at the stupidity of the city…”

Clueless and Unscrupulous

There’s no way Black people in New York will forget how Trump insinuated himself into the Central Park Jogger case in such a classless, unscrupulous manner. They all know that his history is replete with public and personal negatives. And as this year’s very important election draws nearer, there’s no way Black voters should fall for Trump’s trickery—despite well-known and little-known black people that spoke on his behalf at his nominating convention and on the White House lawn..

Voters of all races should wonder why Trump left the Democrat party for the GOP. And why he said “the blacks” when referring to African Americans? Why he used a vile term for female genitalia in what he thought was a private NBC interview? Why he said “motherfu**er” several times during a high-profile speech? Why, indeed? And how about when candidate Trump demanded that Barack Obama produce a birth certificate for where he was born, and claimed Obama needed affirmative action to get into Columbia and Harvard? And how he ridicules Obama’s leadership. Ugh!

Does Trump’s disrespect for the Black Lives Matter movement, his bashing of Democrat city mayors and state governors, put-downs of Latin America and its undocumented immigrants, and tasteless bashing of the late Sen. John McCain’s long Vietnam captivity, help qualify him for reelection?

As one who was an active player on the New York media scene in the late 1980s when Donald Trump spewed hatred in the Central Park Jogger case, I can attest to his mean-spiritedness. It ain’t pretty—which Americans from coast-to-coast now know…

Can 74-year-old Trump win reelection over 77-year-old challenger Joe Biden? Could happen. Never say never. And that’s a scary thought.

