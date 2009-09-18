Open Book Cooperative to Debut in November

×

The Open Book cooperative that formed to provide acommunity-owned bookstore had a final vote at last night’s board meeting tomove forward with the project. According to the board decision, the newbookstore will be opening Nov. 1, 2009, at the location of the former Harry W.Schwartz Bookshop on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood. In addition to being abookstore, the organizers want this to grow into a community center whereideas, current events, public policy and everything else can be activelydiscussed and debated.