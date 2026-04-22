Patel Made 'Grave Mistake' in Lodging ‘The Atlantic’ Lawsuit

× Expand Photo via Wikimedia Commons FBI Director Kash Patel with FBI Deputy Director Dan Boningo (2025) FBI Director Kash Patel (left) with FBI Deputy Director Dan Boningo (right) (2025)

Kash Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic and staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick on April 20, 2026, following the outlet's bombshell report detailing his alleged drinking problem. Patel's legal team characterized the article as “replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office.”

The Atlantic's report cited more than two dozen sources, including current and former FBI officials, who alleged Patel has rescheduled meetings to recover from intoxication and has been unreachable when needed.

Fitzpatrick also claimed that, when temporarily locked out of the FBI computer system due to an IT error, “He panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House,” according to nine people familiar with his outreach.

Further analysis from Lisa Needham in the Public Notice Substack notes that only one outcome of the lawsuit benefits Patel. She wrote, “Much like some of Trump’s media complaints, Patel’s has the flavor of counsel making the grave mistake of letting the client write the thing.

“Even if Patel were the World’s Greatest FBI Director as far as law enforcement results, and even if The Atlantic shamefully ignored his great stats, none of that has anything to do with whether the allegations in the article about Patel’s drinking, absenteeism, and impulsivity are true. Nor does Patel’s whining that he only got an 'arbitrary two-hour window' to respond to the story’s allegations before they went to press have anything to do with actual malice.

“Patel would be luckiest if The Atlantic succeeds at getting this thing dismissed right away—no, really. Because if this case goes forward, he’s stuck with discovery.”

Needham has since argued that Patel filed the lawsuit potentially to impress President Donald Trump and to fire a warning shot at other publications. “Patel didn’t file this lawsuit to win,” she wrote. “He filed it to show Trump that he’s not just a dilettante flying around on the FBI jet, but a loyal crony who’s fighting back against the fake news media.

“He filed it to send a message to other publications that he will make their lives hell if they report critically on him. But he did not file it because he genuinely believes he can show The Atlantic manufactured all of this out of whole cloth.”