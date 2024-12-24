Prostitution, Statutory Rape, Illicit Drug Use: Damning Matt Gaetz Ethics Report

× Expand Photo by Gage Skidmore - Wikimedia Commons Matt Gaetz

A copy of the House Ethics Committee's report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) obtained by CBS News alleges that the Florida Republican engaged in a number of illegal activities.

The 37-page report, which is due to be released on Monday, writes that "there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."

The report relies on a combination of witness testimony, text message exchanges, and Venmo receipts to make the case that Gaetz repeatedly violated the law while serving as a Florida congressman. Among the damning findings in the report are that Gaetz paid multiple women for sex in the past, including a girl who at the time was only 17 years old.

The report refers to the then-17-year-old girl whom Gaetz allegedly paid for sex as “Victim A,” and it details her own direct testimony to the House Ethics Committee. “Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex,” the committee writes. “Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age.”

Gaetz last week denied that he ever had sexual contact with a minor, although he did acknowledge that “in my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated—even some I never dated but who asked.” Gaetz also said that “it’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life” and insisted that “I live a different life now.”

Gaetz had originally been President-elect Donald Trump's choice to serve as United States attorney general, though he quickly withdrew his candidacy after it became clear that he would not have the votes to be confirmed.