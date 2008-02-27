From the Publisher

Dear Shepherd Express Readers:

The Shepherd Express is proud to announce the launch of our new, very reader oriented website, ExpressMilwaukee.com.As you might know, the Shepherd is in its 26th year in business serving Milwaukee .We are committed to being an independent and alternative voice for news, events, and culture, as well as for all the views of our readers.

The Shepherd Express has always been the best place to find the most updated information on arts, music, dining, film, and events and activities in Milwaukee .We publish the official guides to Summerfest, and the Milwaukee International Film Festival.This year we’re also happy to be adding the official comprehensive guide to the Wisconsin State Fair.

We celebrated our 17th annual Best Of Milwaukee Awards with many of you this past December.Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee nominees and winners represent the longest standing and largest reader-voted “Best Of” in Milwaukee .Our annual City Guide issue is a way for visitors and longtime residents to get to know their city better.We will also continue to work with arts and community organizations sponsoring and promoting events across town, including the Harley 105th Anniversary.

Also, we are taking a bold step into the next phase of participatory media with our new website.ExpressMilwaukee.com is a website with all the familiar features from the Shepherd Express plus additional commentary and blogs by our most popular writers and opportunities for readers to network and share their own opinions.

We want ExpressMilwaukee.com to be a lively dialogue and not a monologue, so we welcome input from our readers. Please let us know how we can improve the site and help us shape the future of online community media in Milwaukee .

Make sure to pick up the Shepherd Express each week to see some of the new features we’re adding in 2008.Watch for features on health and wellness, the new economy, and election coverage throughout the year.

Finally, we want to thank our readers and advertisers for our continued success.In 2007 we reached nearly 300,000 loyal readers each month through our over 1,100 distribution points across Southeastern Wisconsin .At a time when many newspapers are seeing readership declines, the Shepherd Express saw its readership increase by double digits.

Thank you for your continued support of Milwaukee ’s independent and free press.

Sincerely,

Louis G. Fortis

Publisher