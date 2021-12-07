Putting Electric Cars on Wisconsin Roads

× Expand Image: dickcraft - Getty Images Electric car

Modern cynicism dictates that, without a substantial financial motivation for industry leaders, politicians and lobbyists, climate change would be allowed, possibly even encouraged, to run its wrathful course. It is no great comfort, either, that the wealthiest among us, those in a position to affect change on the largest scales, have begun jettisoning themselves off-planet, possibly under the misguided notion that wealth insulates, but the vacuum of space insulates completely. For those of us who are stuck on terra firma and who have not yet managed to sequester hundreds of billions of dollars from the global economy, there needs to be another course of action.

In a time when governmental investment in the public interest, let alone the environment, is viewed as a partisan controversy, the solution is glaringly simple: make investing in the environment and the public good a profitable venture. A recent agreement among five midwestern state governors seeks to do just that. The Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition (REV-Midwest), a bipartisan agreement endorsed by governors from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, has primed electric vehicle investment to become one of the major economic drivers for the region.

REV-Midwest was created through a Memorandum of Understanding among the constituent states, essentially pledging each state’s commitment to the furtherance of several goals. Among the intended goals, the states have committed to increase incentives for electric vehicle sales among consumer and commercial fleets, expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure to accommodate interstate travel and to offer incentives for manufacturers of electric vehicles throughout the region.

Making Electrification Viable

Unarguably, the most important step in the fulfillment of this agreement is the expansion of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As the cost of electric vehicles steadily decreases, one of the largest barricades to investment on both the public and private sectors has become range uncertainty. A vehicle that can travel 300 miles on a single charge had better be within 150 miles of the nearest charger at all times, and in all directions. The REV-Midwest agreement is the first attempt at a multi-state solution to that problem. It would be downright hobbling for electric vehicle owners in Wisconsin if they could travel within their state, but face uncertainty about a return trip if traveling to another state. This agreement seeks to standardize charging station distances along heavily trafficked corridors.

This step will no doubt require partnership between participating states and private companies offering charging services. Large energy companies have huge investments in the freeway refueling infrastructure, and states are primed to offer incentives, be they tax based or otherwise, for them to adopt electric charging as a regular service. What REV-Midwest does is make the transition a matter of fact, rather than a matter for debate and compromise with the existing fossil fuel companies.

Making Electric Vehicles

A large part of the agreement’s language is dedicated to the transitioning of workforce specialization from internal combustion engine manufacturing and repair to electric vehicle assembly and servicing. Training programs and educational curricula are going to be essential to any well-intentioned effort to transition to an electrified motorway. This may include the establishment of new fields of study within regional technical colleges, retraining programs for mechanic shops and dealerships or the creation of entirely new service stations. Education and manufacturing will be key to the implementation of this plan.

The Environmental Impact

One of the most interesting arguments put forth by REV-Midwest is the environmental impact of the proposed agreement, which is, of course, framed in terms of economics. By transitioning to mostly electric vehicle traffic along major highways and freeways, the sound and air pollution experienced by adjacent properties will drop significantly, raising property values. Housing along major transit lines has historically been relegated to the most economically disadvantaged, and by marginally increasing the comfort of homes in communities near mass transit areas, property values may increase.

Regulation

Among the most important issues in a multi-state agreement is the coming together on regulatory standards. This might finally see Wisconsin strike down some of the more regressive policies instituted by the Walker administration, like the gas tax that penalizes electric vehicle owners for not having to purchase gasoline. We may also experience pressure to reverse the state’s restriction on wind power, though the Republican legislature would likely fight against it, unless the dollar amount is great enough. This agreement seems to be crafted to ensure that the money’s there to sway even the most resolute politician.

There is a chance that we can accomplish something worthwhile. But we need for everyone to be pulling in the same direction to make it happen. Whether your motivation is global salvation or personal profit, this partnership represents one of the best opportunities we have.