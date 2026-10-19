Rachel Maddow talks to the Shepherd Express about her new book and the Department of Justice

× Expand Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House Rachel Maddow Rachel Maddow

What does Rachel Maddow have in mind for her November 12 presentation at the Riverside Theater?

“I’m having a hard time figuring that out. My book comes out the week before the mid-term elections, and I don’t know what the state of the country will be. The Trump administration is trying so hard to make sure we don’t have a free and fair election,” she says.

The MS NOW host’s new book, Department of Fate, is a history and critique of the U.S. Department of Justice, an institution that has seen ups and downs over the past century and a half and is currently low as it has ever been. She speaks of the “epic failures” of the past, including “the first Red Scare of the 1920s. John F. Kennedy appointed his brother as attorney general, and Richard Nixon appointed his campaign manager.”

Post-Watergate reforms were intended to strengthen the independence of the attorney general and DOJ, “but those reforms proved to be less durable and less potent than hoped,” she adds.

Some recent presidents have allowed the DOJ to do its work without interference. During Joe Biden’s tenure, the DOJ indicted his son Hunter. Under the current administration, indicting anyone within the president’s circle is inconceivable, and the DOJ has been transformed into a loaded pistol held at the heads of real or potential opponents.

Ideology, Not Justice

Expand Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow

Right-wing ideology, not justice, is the DOJ’s focus. “In the first Trump administration, Attorney General Barr explicitly said he was there to defend the president against what he saw as unwarranted investigations,” she says. “The big difference between the first and second Trump administrations is that in the first, Barr was installed on top of an extant Justice Department. Now, Trump has gotten rid of the Justice Department as we knew it. He effectively dismantled it.”

None of Trump’s attorney general nominees were “capable enough to be in charge of a powerful agency,” Maddow continues. “The FBI is now run by a podcaster. The U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia was the only Fox host less impressive than Pete Hegseth. It’s a clown show. The administration has fired its way through the Justice Department and by and large, people haven’t been replaced.”

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According to Maddow, applicants for those jobs haven’t been lining up at the DOJ’s door. “No one with normal career aspirations wants to work for it. The Justice Department has often been laughed out of court when they bring a case against Trump’s ‘enemies.’”

Americans with Spunk

With the DOJ left to limp, the “heavy lifting of terrorizing the population” has shifted to the Homeland Security Department. “If your project is to undo the constitutional republic and rule by fiat, if you want to be a tyrant, you don’t want a Justice Department willing to protect the Constitution. That’s the moment we’re in,” she says.

Department of Fate reflects the political anxiety of our time but ends on a hopeful note with a call for “re-founding the republic—a second Reconstruction,” she says. “We need Congress to do its job.

“The American people have good antibodies against the sort of authoritarian overreach we’re seeing,” she continues. “There’s something in our DNA that rejects the consolidation of power and corruption. Instinctually, most people know that what is happening is wrong. People are drawing the line, whether it’s faith groups, small businesses or citizens saying, ‘No, not here!’ The American people have a lot of spunk.”

Rachel Maddow will speak at the Riverside Theater on Thursday, November 12. For tickets, visit www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/rachel-maddow-2026